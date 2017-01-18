BIIF glance, Jan. 18
BASKETBALL
Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa boys, girls, Laupahoehoe have no JV
Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe; Christian Liberty girls follow Pahoa;
Boys
Standings
Division I
W-L
Konawaena 5-0
Waiakea 4-1
Keaau 5-2
Kamehameha 5-2
Kealakehe 4-2
Hilo 3-3
Division II
Honokaa 5-1
Hawaii Prep 3-2
St. Joseph 2-4
Kohala 1-4
Ka’u 1-5
Pahoa 1-6
Laupahoehoe 0-7
Monday
Honokaa 68, Hilo 40
Keaau 66, Kohala 50
Tuesday
Kamehameha 79, Waiakea 76
Kealakehe 61, Pahoa 43
Hawaii Prep 42, St. Joseph 26
Thursday
Waiakea at Hilo
St. Joseph at Keaau
Konawaena at Hawaii Prep
Friday
Pahoa at Honokaa, 6 p.m.
Kohala at Ka’u
Hawaii Prep at Laupahoehoe
Kealakehe at Konawaena
Girls
Standings
Division I
W-L
Konawaena 8-0
Waiakea 8-0
Hilo 8-1
Honokaa 5-3
Keaau 3-6
Kealakehe 1-7
Division II
Kamehameha 4-3
Kohala 3-5
Ka‘u 3-6
Pahoa 2-6
Hawaii Prep 0-8
Monday
Honokaa 61, Keaau 13
Konawaena 55, Hilo 30
Ka’u 37, Hawaii Prep 31
Wednesday
Konawaena at Pahoa
Hilo at Waiakea
HPA at Honokaa
Kamehameha at Ka‘u
Kohala at Kealakehe
Thursday
HPA at Kamehameha
Saturday
Konawaena at Waiakea
Keaau at Kealakehe
Honokaa at Kamehameha
Pahoa at Kohala
SOCCER
Standings
Red Division
W-L-T Pts
Hawaii Prep 9-0-1 28
Kealakehe 9-1-1 28
Hilo 6-3-0 18
Kamehameha 4-5-0 12
Honokaa 1-6-2 5
White division
Waiakea 7-3-1 19
Makua Lani 5-4-1 16
Keaau 5-7-0 15
Konawaena 4-5-2 14
Blue division
Kohala 4-5-0 12
Ka’u 3-5-0 9
Pahoa 1-7-0 3
Christian Liberty 0-7-0 0
Girls
Red division
W-L-T Pts
Hilo 8-1-0 24
Waiakea 4-3-2 14
Konawaena 4-3-2 14
White division
Kamehameha 8-0-2 26
Hawaii Prep 5-2-2 17
Makua Lani 3-5-0 9
Blue division
Honokaa 3-6-0 9
Kealakehe 1-8-0 3
Keaau 0-8-0 0
Tuesday
Boys
Waiakea 5, Keaau 0
Hilo 7, Honokaa, 2
HPA 1, Kealakehe 1
Wednesday
Boys
Pahoa at Kohala, 3 p.m.
Girls
Makua Lani at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.
Konawaena at Hilo, 3 p.m.
Kealakehe at Keaau, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Girls
Makua Lani at Waiakea, 2 p.m.
Keaau at Honokaa, 2 p.m.
Boys
Kealakehe at Hilo, 3 p.m.
Christian Liberty at Pahoa, 3 p.m.
Kamehameha at Honokaa, 4 p.m.
Makua Lani at Waiakea, 4 p.m.
PADDLING
Saturday
League finals, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay
SWIMMING and DIVING
Friday
Diving, 4 p.m. at Hawaii Prep
Saturday
Swimming, 2 p.m. at Kona Community Aquatic Center
WRESTLING
Saturday
At Hawaii Prep, 10 a.m.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.