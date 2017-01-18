Wednesday | January 18, 2017
BIIF glance, Jan. 18

Published January 18, 2017 - 12:11am

BASKETBALL

Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa boys, girls, Laupahoehoe have no JV

Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe; Christian Liberty girls follow Pahoa;

Boys

Standings

Division I

W-L

Konawaena 5-0

Waiakea 4-1

Keaau 5-2

Kamehameha 5-2

Kealakehe 4-2

Hilo 3-3

Division II

Honokaa 5-1

Hawaii Prep 3-2

St. Joseph 2-4

Kohala 1-4

Ka’u 1-5

Pahoa 1-6

Laupahoehoe 0-7

Monday

Honokaa 68, Hilo 40

Keaau 66, Kohala 50

Tuesday

Kamehameha 79, Waiakea 76

Kealakehe 61, Pahoa 43

Hawaii Prep 42, St. Joseph 26

Thursday

Waiakea at Hilo

St. Joseph at Keaau

Konawaena at Hawaii Prep

Friday

Pahoa at Honokaa, 6 p.m.

Kohala at Ka’u

Hawaii Prep at Laupahoehoe

Kealakehe at Konawaena

Girls

Standings

Division I

W-L

Konawaena 8-0

Waiakea 8-0

Hilo 8-1

Honokaa 5-3

Keaau 3-6

Kealakehe 1-7

Division II

Kamehameha 4-3

Kohala 3-5

Ka‘u 3-6

Pahoa 2-6

Hawaii Prep 0-8

Monday

Honokaa 61, Keaau 13

Konawaena 55, Hilo 30

Ka’u 37, Hawaii Prep 31

Wednesday

Konawaena at Pahoa

Hilo at Waiakea

HPA at Honokaa

Kamehameha at Ka‘u

Kohala at Kealakehe

Thursday

HPA at Kamehameha

Saturday

Konawaena at Waiakea

Keaau at Kealakehe

Honokaa at Kamehameha

Pahoa at Kohala

SOCCER

Standings

Red Division

W-L-T Pts

Hawaii Prep 9-0-1 28

Kealakehe 9-1-1 28

Hilo 6-3-0 18

Kamehameha 4-5-0 12

Honokaa 1-6-2 5

White division

Waiakea 7-3-1 19

Makua Lani 5-4-1 16

Keaau 5-7-0 15

Konawaena 4-5-2 14

Blue division

Kohala 4-5-0 12

Ka’u 3-5-0 9

Pahoa 1-7-0 3

Christian Liberty 0-7-0 0

Girls

Red division

W-L-T Pts

Hilo 8-1-0 24

Waiakea 4-3-2 14

Konawaena 4-3-2 14

White division

Kamehameha 8-0-2 26

Hawaii Prep 5-2-2 17

Makua Lani 3-5-0 9

Blue division

Honokaa 3-6-0 9

Kealakehe 1-8-0 3

Keaau 0-8-0 0

Tuesday

Boys

Waiakea 5, Keaau 0

Hilo 7, Honokaa, 2

HPA 1, Kealakehe 1

Wednesday

Boys

Pahoa at Kohala, 3 p.m.

Girls

Makua Lani at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

Konawaena at Hilo, 3 p.m.

Kealakehe at Keaau, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Girls

Makua Lani at Waiakea, 2 p.m.

Keaau at Honokaa, 2 p.m.

Boys

Kealakehe at Hilo, 3 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Pahoa, 3 p.m.

Kamehameha at Honokaa, 4 p.m.

Makua Lani at Waiakea, 4 p.m.

PADDLING

Saturday

League finals, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay

SWIMMING and DIVING

Friday

Diving, 4 p.m. at Hawaii Prep

Saturday

Swimming, 2 p.m. at Kona Community Aquatic Center

WRESTLING

Saturday

At Hawaii Prep, 10 a.m.

 

