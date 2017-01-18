Big Isle briefs, Jan. 18

Hilo tennis fundraiser

The Vikings Tennis Booster Club will hold its annual fundraiser Friday at Edith Kanaka’ole Multipurpose Stadium.

The evening starts off with a doubles round-robin tournament – for 6.0-7.0 combined rating levels – for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles team. The cost is $20 – limited to the first 12 entrants.

Also available are clinic-style activities and aerobics-style activities. The cost is $25 – unlimited entrants.

The evening closes with a doubles round-robin tournament – 8.0 and above combined rating levels. Cost is also $20, and it’s limited to the first 12 entrants.

The deadline to register is Thursday

For more information, contact Carl at 987-4518 (phone or text) or email cmrhsoares@yahoo.com.

Vuls softball clinic is Jan. 22

Coach Callen Perreira and his UHH softball staff will host a clinic Sunday at the campus softball field.

Open to players 8 to 18 years old, the cost is $30, and registration is limited to the first 50 participants.

For more information, call 895-0092 or 932-7176.

Waiakea fun runs March 5

Waiakea High School’s 5K and 1.5-mile junior/sophomore fun runs will be held March 5.

Applications can be picked up at the school office or visit www.leaguelineup.com/sunrise-athletics.

The first 50 to register receive a 40-ounce hydro donated from King Integration.

Keiki triathlon set for Pahoa

A keiki triathlon and family fun day will be held Jan. 21 in Pahoa.

Children ages 7-14 are invited to register from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Pahoa Pool entrance, with the event starting with swimming at 8:45 a.m., followed by bicycling and a run at the Pahoa Regional Recreation Facility.

Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian, and all participants must supply their own bicycle (tricycles and training wheels are acceptable), helmet, and covered shoes.

A safety briefing will be given to all participants before the first race, medals will be forwarded to the top three boys and top three girls for each age group.

Additional activities include music, entertainment, lots of community resources, food vendors and much more

For more information, call Jacob at 965-2704.

Vulcans baseball clinic Jan. 21

The UH-Hilo baseball team will hold a baseball clinic Jan. 21 at Waiakea Uka Ballfield.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the clinic is free for ages 7-14.

For more information, call Mark Osorio at 959-9474.

Setting the record straight

Caleb Shimaoka’s name was mispelled in Tuesday’s edition.

The Waiakea freshman won his weight division at a BIIF wrestling tournament Saturday.