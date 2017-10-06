British novelist Ishiguro wins Nobel Literature Prize
NEW YORK (AP) — Kazuo Ishiguro, the Japanese-born British novelist who in “The Remains of the Day,” “Never Let Me Go” and other novels captured memory’s lasting pain and dangerous illusions in precise and elegant prose, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday.
The selection of the 62-year-old Ishiguro marked a return to citing fiction writers following two years of unconventional choices by the Swedish Academy for the $1.1 million prize. It also continues a recent trend of giving the award to British authors born elsewhere — V.S. Naipaul, the 2001 winner, is from Trinidad and Tobago; the 2007 honoree, Doris Lessing, was a native of Iran who grew up in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe).
Many know Ishiguro best for “The Remains of the Day,” a million-seller published in 1989 and, thanks to the Nobel, in the top 10 Thursday on Amazon.
