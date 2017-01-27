Fire damages a Volcano home
A Wednesday morning fire caused $180,000 damage to a home in Volcano.
According to a Fire Department statement, nine units responded to the 9:36 a.m. alarm of the fire at the Liona Street house. The first unit arrived at 9:50 a.m.
Firefighters found the 1,800-square-foot, single-story wooden home actively burning toward the rear of the dwelling, with gray smoke billowing from broken windows and the roof line. No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.
A late-model Nissan pickup truck also was damaged.
The fire was declared under control at 10:10 a.m. and extinguished at 11:15 a.m.
Fire officials say about $92,000 in property was saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire and Police departments.
