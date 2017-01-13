CCECS announces keiki classes
The College of Continuing Education and Community Service at the University of Hawaii at Hilo is offering two noncredit classes designed especially for children.
• Art for Keiki: Adventures in Drawing is for children ages 7-10 and is designed to broaden each child’s creativity and imagination by teaching them a variety of drawing techniques as well as some art history.
The class is taught by Kellie Miyazu, an elementary school art teacher and designer-in-residence at the East Hawaii Cultural Center.
Classes will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 24 to March 14, at UH-Hilo’s Edith Kanaka‘ole Hall, Room 104. The cost is $95 and includes all required supplies.
• Hip Hop for Kids is for children ages 7-12 and taught by Max Belliard, who has performed and trained at numerous dance battles, dance camps and facilities throughout the Midwest and in New York City since 2010.
Students will learn break dance, tutting, popping and locking, hip-hop choreography, freestyle and more. No dance experience is required.
Classes will meet from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 3 to April 14, at the UH-Hilo Old Gym. There will be no class March 24. The cost is $65.
For more information or to register, contact CCECS at 932-7830 or visit hilo.hawaii.edu/ccecs.
