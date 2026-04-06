Farmers at the Pahoa Agricultural Park would be allowed to raise pigs for food under a state House bill making its way through the Legislature.

Farmers at the Pahoa Agricultural Park would be allowed to raise pigs for food under a state House bill making its way through the Legislature.

House Bill 1616 amends state laws to allow for greater “specialized commercial activities” at the nine agricultural parks across the islands operated by the Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity’s Agricultural Resource Management Division. Specifically, it permits up to two lots within each park to be used for the “processing, marketing and displaying of agricultural crops or commodities,” including value-added products.

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Supporters of the measure hope it will bolster local food security and help grow micro-enterprises, creating jobs and reducing the state’s reliance on imports.

The legislation also lets DAB authorize commercial activities on agriculture park lots without the approval of the respective county council where the parks are located.

Pig raising and slaughtering is permitted under very narrow rules — only at agriculture parks containing more than 50 lots and located in counties with populations of more than 200,000 but less than 300,000 residents.

This is a deliberate carve-out by the bill’s authors to limit swine production to Pahoa Agricultural Park — a 553-acre, state-run facility situated just outside of Pahoa town, which is divided into 56 individual lots leased out to local farmers. The bill also requires incorporating Korean natural farming practices in raising the animals, such as using bedding inoculated with microbes that rapidly decompose manure and eliminate the need for “slurry pits” or frequent pen cleaning.

By siting a mobile slaughterhouse in the park that could process trapped wild pigs in addition to farm-raised pigs, state officials are hoping to turn a perennial nuisance into a food source and small business opportunity.

State Rep. Greggor Ilagan represents Puna and co-introduced the measure in the House at the beginning of the year. He was inspired to draft the bill after hearing testimony at a town hall meeting in 2024 in the Hawaiian Shores subdivision from residents frustrated by out-of-control feral pig populations.

“The idea came from the community being concerned with wild pigs damaging their property,” Ilagan said. “And as more interest grew, we tried to figure out a way to turn it into some sort of solution on the economic development side, and this was what came out of those discussions.”

He said proposing to site a pig farm and slaughterhouse in the Pahoa Agriculture Park was in response to the facility’s large number of undeveloped lots due to local farmers’ lack of interest in leasing them.

“I was inventorying the state assets that we had in Puna,” Ilagan said, “and one of those that I identified was the Pahoa Ag Park, and when I reached out to the Department of Agriculture and asked what is the plan … there wasn’t much growth happening in the Pahoa Ag park. I wanted to see if we can get more farmers, and one of those ideas was having a piggery.”

When asked why this provision of the bill has such specific rules that it only applies to the Pahoa park, he said it was in order to keep the measure alive — and because he knew the community desire was already there.

“I wanted to pursue legislation that could affect areas that already warrant the change,” he said. “If it’s so broad that it’s gonna impact all these different stakeholders, then the bill’s success rate would really be drastically lowered. So, I wanted to focus on an area that I knew and understood the need, so the challenges and problems could be resolved.”

Former County Council member Eileen O’Hara, now the executive director of Puna nonprofit Malama O Puna, was at the town hall meeting in Hawaiian Shores two years ago and has been one of the major advocates of HB 1616.

“For a slaughter unit to be brought to East Hawaii we have to have appropriate land,” O’Hara said. “It has to be a bit removed from other uses. You know you don’t want to be near residential neighborhoods. It’s also preferred that it has utilities — electric and county water for USDA food laws. So, we’ve been eyeing the lots that are in the ag park … for awhile but found out that they’re restricted. The Department of Ag had, when they formed those lots, which was decades ago, restricted them, and they’re not allowed to have any livestock, including swine.”

These restrictions, she said, are outdated and don’t take into account modern innovations like the Korean natural farming methods stipulated in the bill, which can greatly reduce odor, flies, groundwater contamination and the need for vaccines.

“I see Bill 1616 as a starting point to break down some of these obsolete, older ag laws because technology has advanced,” she said. “The whole idea of Korean natural farming, the stink-less piggery, it has made raising swine a lot more reasonable as a farming operation. So, as long as we’re not trying to do a concentrated feeding operation — what they call a CAFO — it seems like it would be reasonable to have use of these properties for that type of farming.”

Another local proponent of the bill is Amedeo Markoff, board member of the Mainstreet Pahoa Association and Pahoa Lava Zone Museum director.

“I think there is a real movement to build agricultural processing hubs,” Markoff said. “It would be nice to have some smaller agricultural plants in Puna that local folks could take advantage of and the community could use.”

Producing value-added farm products in Pahoa, he said, could be an important part of ongoing efforts to revitalize the town’s long-suffering economy.

“Let’s do it locally,” he said. “Let’s make sure that everybody is following the right regulations and rules so that we have a product that is safe, that doesn’t have a negative impact on the environment, and provides real career pathways for residents and kids that wanna stay and thrive right here in Puna. It’s a passion project for a lot of folks that I know, and we are trying to put tools in place for the community to take advantage of. A lot of this stuff is going to be years in the making. It’s not something that happens overnight, but putting the right policies in place so that it can happen is the broader discussion.”

HB 1616 passed the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Environment with amendments on March 20 and was referred to the Ways and Means Committee.

Email Stefan Verbano at stefan.verbano@hawaiitribune-herald.com.