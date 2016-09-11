UH strikes last, holds off UT-Martin
HONOLULU — Ikaika Woolsey threw for 205 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday night and Hawaii outlasted UT Martin 41-36 after a back-and-forth contest.
Hawaii (1-2) took the lead for good on Woolsey’s 63-yard pass to Marcus Kemp with 6:43 left and stopped UT Martin’s last offensive series with the help of back-to-back sacks and Jalen Rogers’ interception to seal it.
The Skyhawks (0-2) rallied with back-to-back touchdowns — including a 79-yard punt return by Londell Lee — in the middle of the fourth quarter to lead 36-35, though they failed on both two-point conversion attempts.
Hawaii rolled off three straight touchdowns to lead 35-24 early in the fourth after UT Martin led 24-14 on Jaimiee Bowe’s 26-yard run early in the third quarter.
Kemp finished with 103 yards receiving and three TD catches and Diocemy Saint Juste had 16 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Bowe had 113 yards rushing and Ben Axline caught three passes for 104 yards and a score for the Skyhawks.
