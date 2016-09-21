UH-Hilo/UH-Manoa watch, Sept. 21
Notes: Home games in caps; all times HST
UH-Hilo
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday
UHH def. BYU-Hawaii, 21-25, 25-27, 25-15, 25-21, 15-12
Wednesday
vs. HAWAII PACIFIC, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Men
Sept. 17
UH-Hilo 2, Chaminade 1, OT
Thursday
at Dominican, 9 a.m.
Saturday
at Academy of Art, 9:30 a.m.
Women
Saturday
UH-Hilo 1, Chaminade 0
Thursday
at Dominican, 12:30 a.m.
Saturday
at Academy of Art, 11:30 a.m.
The skinny: The men’s and women’s teams have busy October schedules at their home field at Kamehameha, but first come three-match swings in Northern California.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Saturday
Sept. 24
At Silversword Invitational
GOLF
Men
Sept. 23-24
Saint Martin’s Invitational, Olympia, Wash.
Women
Oct. 7-8
Saint Martin’s Women’s Invitational, Olympia, Wash.
UH-Manoa
FOOTBALL
Saturday
Arizona 47, Hawaii 28
The skinny: The Rainbow Warriors (1-3) are done playing foes from the power 5 conferences, and they get a week off before beginning Mountain West play Oct. 1 at home against Nevada.
VOLLEYBALL
Sept. 16
Hawaii def. Pepperdine 29-27, 25-6, 25-18
Sept. 17
Hawaii def. Pepperdine 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12
Friday
at Cal State Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Saturday
at Cal Poly, 4 p.m.
The skinny: After moving up a spot to No. 14 in the top 25 with two wins against Pepperdine, the Rainbow Wahine take a 7-4 record on the road for their Big West openers.
