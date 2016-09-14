UH-Hilo/UH-Manoa watch, Sept. 14

Notes: Home games in caps; all times HST

UH-Hilo

VOLLEYBALL

At PacWest/GNAC/

CCAA Crossover

At Carson, Calif.

Sept. 8

Cal State Dominguez Hills def. UHH 25-23, 25-20, 25-23

Sept. 9

UH-Hilo def. Montana State University-Billings 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

Sept. 9

UH-Hilo def. Seattle Pacific University 27-25, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 15-12

Sept. 10

Humboldt State University def. UH-Hilo 25-19, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-6

Saturday

at BYU-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

The skinny: The Vulcans are 2-3 after a 2-2 trip to Carson, Calif. They are 1-2 in five-set matches this season.

On Saturday, UH-Hilo makes its final trip to BYU-Hawaii, which is eliminating its athletic programs after the school year.

SOCCER

Men

Sept. 8

Westminster 2, UH-Hilo 1, OT

Sept. 10

Cal State Dominguez Hills 2, UH-Hilo 0

Monday

Northwest Nazarene, 4, UH-Hilo 0

Saturday

vs. CHAMINADE (0-0), 12:30 p.m. at Kamehameha

Women

Sept. 8

Central Washington 2, UH-Hilo 1

Sept. 9

UH-Hilo 2, Northwest Nazarene 0

Saturday

vs. CHAMINADE (0-1), 3 p.m. at Kamehameha

The skinny: While the UH-Hilo men head home looking for their first victory at 0-3, the women have some momentum and a dynamic goal-scorer in the making.

After scoring all three of the Vulcans’ goals in two matches in Nampa, Idaho, Tiera Arakawa was named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Saturday

The skinny: The UH-Hilo women finished third of four teams at the Vulcan Invitational at Kamehameha.

Anna Baker-Mikkelsen was sixth for the Vulcans, finishing the 6K in 25:25.5. UH-Hilo’s Riley Arroyo (31:21.1), Reyna Garcia (31:32.6), Kaylee Rapoza (31:39.7), Ashlyn Cabatbat (32:52.1) and Cheyana Crossman (34:11.2) finished in spots 16-20.

Kamehameha also will host the PacWest championships on Oct. 22.

Quotable: “The course was great,” coach Jaime Guerp said. “It has a good mixture of everything a cross country course should have. The facility here is outstanding, and the Kamehameha staff and our own people did a great job.”

Sept. 24

At Silversword Inviational

GOLF

Men

Sept. 23-24

Saint Martin’s Invitational, Olympia, Wash.

Women

Oct. 7-8

Saint Martin’s Women’s Invitational, Olympia, Wash.

UH-Manoa

FOOTBALL

Sept. 10

Hawaii 41, UT-Martin 36

Saturday

at Arizona (1-1), 4:30 p.m.

TV: Pac 12

Line: Arizona favored by 24 1/2

The skinny: What’s another trip of 5,800 miles round trip – plus a bus ride from Phoenix to Tuscon – when you’ve already traveled more than 19,000 miles for your first two games?

After beating an FCS foe, UH (1-2) get its third opponent from a Power 5 conference.

VOLLEYBALL

Outrigger Resorts

Volleyball Challenge

Sept. 8

UH def. Utah Valley St. 25-18, 25-21, 25-8

Sept. 9

UH def. Northern Illinois 26-24, 25-15, 25-15

Sept. 11

Washington def. UH 23-25, 25-17, 26-28, 25-23, 15-13

Friday

vs. PEPPERDINE (6-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday

vs. PEPPERDINE, 7 p.m.

The skinny: The Rainbow Wahine (5-4) dropped one spot to 15th in the AVCA Coaches poll on Monday.

Despite a career-high 29 kills Sunday from Nikki Taylor, UH lost a close match to Washington, which is now ranked fifth.

This weekend, Hawaii hosts it’s final two nonconference matches, both of which will be televised on OCSports.

Quotable: “Frustrating match tonight, we couldn’t make the key play when we needed it,” coach Dave Shoji tweeted Sunday. “We battled though and we’re encouraged by our determination.”

SOCCER

Sept. 9

Colorado 3, Hawaii 1

Spet. 11

Hawaii 2, Denver 0

The skinny: Monk Berger breaks the program record for career shutouts with her 13th.

Tuesday

Hawaii 2, Air Force 1

The skinny: Visiting UH records its best nine-match start at 7-1-1 as Addie Steiner tallies her third and fourth goals of the season.

GOLF

Tuesday

The skinny: The UH men completed the season-opening San Francisco Intercollegiate in last place.

All five golfers broke 80 in the final round and freshman Taiga Iwasa led the way, tying for 51st at 15-over 228.