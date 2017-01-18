UH-Hilo/UH-Manoa watch, Jan. 17
Home games in caps; all times HST
UH-Hilo
BASKETBALL
MEN
Jan. 14
UHH 93, BYU-Hawaii 90
Thursday
HOLY NAMES, 7:30 p.m. at Hilo Civic
Saturday
HAWAII PACIFIC, 3 p.m. at Hilo Civic
The skinny: Senior guard Parker Farris was named the PacWest Player of the Week on Monday after a steering the Vulcans to victory Saturday at BYU-Hawaii with a career-high 36 points. The effort was the fifth-highest total in school history.
WOMEN
Jan. 14
UHH 79, BYU-Hawaii 72, OT
Thursday
HOLY NAMES, 5 p.m. at Hilo Civic
Saturday
HAWAII PACIFIC, 1 p.m. at Hilo Civic
PacWest standings
Men
Conf Overall
Hawaii Pacific 9-1 17-1
California Baptist 8-1 16-1
Dixie State 9-2 12-5
Chaminade 7-4 11-7
Point Loma 6-4 10-7
Concordia 5-4 9-8
Azusa Pacific 5-5 10-10
Hawaii Hilo 4-4 6-8
Academy of Art 3-5 4-10
Fresno Pacific 3-6 3-13
Dominican 3-7 4-12
BYU-Hawaii 2-7 4-11
Notre Dame de Namur 1-8 3-12
Holy Names 1-8 2-14
Women
Conf Overall
California Baptist 9-0 18-2
Hawaii Pacific 8-1 11-3
Point Loma 8-2 14-3
Academy of Art 6-2 10-6
N.D.de Namur 6-3 8-8
Azusa Pacific 6-4 8-10
Concordia 5-4 7-8
Dominican 5-5 9-8
BYU-Hawaii 3-5 6-8
Hawaii Hilo 3-5 3-8
Chaminade 2-9 2-13
Dixie State 2-9 2-15
Fresno Pacific 1-8 4-13
Holy Names 1-8 1-14
UH-Manoa
BASKETBALL
Men
Jan. 14
UH 114, Long Beach State 107
Wednesday
CAL ST. NORTHRIDGE at UH, 7 p.m.
TV: OCSports
Saturday
CAL DAVIS, 7 p.m.
TV: OCSports
The skinny: UH continues a rare five-game conference homestand against the team with the Big West’s top offense (78.9 points per game, 47.4 field goal percentage), but Hawaii has one of the top defenses (68.6 ppg, 14.6 turnovers forced). …
The Rainbow Warriors have won the last four regular-season contests between the teams and have dropped just one game against the Matadors in nine all-time meetings in Honolulu. …
Kendall Smith, younger brother of former Rainbow Warrior Quincy Smith, leads the Matadors and is second in the Big West, averaging 16.5 points per game …
Noah Allen was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday for his role in Hawaii’s comeback win against Long Beach State on Saturday night. The native of Pacific Grove, Calif., scored a career-high 25 points to fuel UH’s 114-107 win over the preseason conference favorite. The 6-7 forward scored 20 of his points after the break, including a buzzer-beating layup to force overtime.
Women
Thursday
at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
Saturday
at UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.
Big West standings
Men
Conf Overall
UC Irvine 4-0 11-9
UC Davis 3-1 11-8
CSUN 3-1 7-10
Cal State Fullerton 2-2 8-9
Hawaii 1-2 7-9
UC Riverside 1-2 3-11
UC Santa Barbara 1-2 3-12
Long Beach State 1-3 6-14
Cal Poly 0-3 5-12
Women
Long Beach State 3-0 12-6
UC Davis 3-1 12-5
UC Riverside 2-1 8-8
UC Santa Barbara 2-1 7-9
Cal Poly 2-2 6-10
Hawaii 1-2 5-10
CSUN 1-3 8-10
Cal State Fullerton 1-3 4-13
UC Irvine 1-3 3-15
MENS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.
Friday
at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.
Saturday
at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.
The skinny: Sporting a 5-0 record for the first time since 2003, No. 5 UH makes its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation road trip of the season. Long Beach State (4-1, 1-1 MPSF) is ranked fourth and Irvine (5-1, 2-1 MPSF) sixth. …
UH opposite Stijn van Tilburg is fourth nationally with a 4.43 kills per set average. UH is hitting .337 this season …
Hawaii holds a slight 41-40 advantage in the all-time series against Long Beach State.
Editor’s note: University releases contributed to this report.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.