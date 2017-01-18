UH-Hilo/UH-Manoa watch, Jan. 17

Home games in caps; all times HST

UH-Hilo

BASKETBALL

MEN

Jan. 14

UHH 93, BYU-Hawaii 90

Thursday

HOLY NAMES, 7:30 p.m. at Hilo Civic

Saturday

HAWAII PACIFIC, 3 p.m. at Hilo Civic

The skinny: Senior guard Parker Farris was named the PacWest Player of the Week on Monday after a steering the Vulcans to victory Saturday at BYU-Hawaii with a career-high 36 points. The effort was the fifth-highest total in school history.

WOMEN

Jan. 14

UHH 79, BYU-Hawaii 72, OT

Thursday

HOLY NAMES, 5 p.m. at Hilo Civic

Saturday

HAWAII PACIFIC, 1 p.m. at Hilo Civic

PacWest standings

Men

Conf Overall

Hawaii Pacific 9-1 17-1

California Baptist 8-1 16-1

Dixie State 9-2 12-5

Chaminade 7-4 11-7

Point Loma 6-4 10-7

Concordia 5-4 9-8

Azusa Pacific 5-5 10-10

Hawaii Hilo 4-4 6-8

Academy of Art 3-5 4-10

Fresno Pacific 3-6 3-13

Dominican 3-7 4-12

BYU-Hawaii 2-7 4-11

Notre Dame de Namur 1-8 3-12

Holy Names 1-8 2-14

Women

Conf Overall

California Baptist 9-0 18-2

Hawaii Pacific 8-1 11-3

Point Loma 8-2 14-3

Academy of Art 6-2 10-6

N.D.de Namur 6-3 8-8

Azusa Pacific 6-4 8-10

Concordia 5-4 7-8

Dominican 5-5 9-8

BYU-Hawaii 3-5 6-8

Hawaii Hilo 3-5 3-8

Chaminade 2-9 2-13

Dixie State 2-9 2-15

Fresno Pacific 1-8 4-13

Holy Names 1-8 1-14

UH-Manoa

BASKETBALL

Men

Jan. 14

UH 114, Long Beach State 107

Wednesday

CAL ST. NORTHRIDGE at UH, 7 p.m.

TV: OCSports

Saturday

CAL DAVIS, 7 p.m.

TV: OCSports

The skinny: UH continues a rare five-game conference homestand against the team with the Big West’s top offense (78.9 points per game, 47.4 field goal percentage), but Hawaii has one of the top defenses (68.6 ppg, 14.6 turnovers forced). …

The Rainbow Warriors have won the last four regular-season contests between the teams and have dropped just one game against the Matadors in nine all-time meetings in Honolulu. …

Kendall Smith, younger brother of former Rainbow Warrior Quincy Smith, leads the Matadors and is second in the Big West, averaging 16.5 points per game …

Noah Allen was named the Big West Player of the Week on Monday for his role in Hawaii’s comeback win against Long Beach State on Saturday night. The native of Pacific Grove, Calif., scored a career-high 25 points to fuel UH’s 114-107 win over the preseason conference favorite. The 6-7 forward scored 20 of his points after the break, including a buzzer-beating layup to force overtime.

Women

Thursday

at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Saturday

at UC Santa Barbara, 2 p.m.

Big West standings

Men

Conf Overall

UC Irvine 4-0 11-9

UC Davis 3-1 11-8

CSUN 3-1 7-10

Cal State Fullerton 2-2 8-9

Hawaii 1-2 7-9

UC Riverside 1-2 3-11

UC Santa Barbara 1-2 3-12

Long Beach State 1-3 6-14

Cal Poly 0-3 5-12

Women

Long Beach State 3-0 12-6

UC Davis 3-1 12-5

UC Riverside 2-1 8-8

UC Santa Barbara 2-1 7-9

Cal Poly 2-2 6-10

Hawaii 1-2 5-10

CSUN 1-3 8-10

Cal State Fullerton 1-3 4-13

UC Irvine 1-3 3-15

MENS VOLLEYBALL

Wednesday

at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

Friday

at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

Saturday

at UC Irvine, 5 p.m.

The skinny: Sporting a 5-0 record for the first time since 2003, No. 5 UH makes its first Mountain Pacific Sports Federation road trip of the season. Long Beach State (4-1, 1-1 MPSF) is ranked fourth and Irvine (5-1, 2-1 MPSF) sixth. …

UH opposite Stijn van Tilburg is fourth nationally with a 4.43 kills per set average. UH is hitting .337 this season …

Hawaii holds a slight 41-40 advantage in the all-time series against Long Beach State.

Editor’s note: University releases contributed to this report.