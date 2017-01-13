UH-Hilo/UH-Manoa watch, Jan. 13
Home games in caps; all times HST
UH-Hilo
BASKETBALL
MEN
Jan. 7
Concordia 77, UH-Hilo 69
Saturday
at BYU-Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.
The skinny: This will be the last match-up between the Seasiders and Vulcans in Laie, as BYUH is dropping their athletic program at the end of the school year. …
Senior guard Parker Farris leads the Vulcans and is second in the PacWest at 21.8 points a game. He is also second in the league in free throw percentage (.910), nailing 61 of 67 attempts.
WOMEN
Jan. 7
UHH 76, Concordia 73
Saturday
at BYU-Hawaii, 5 p.m.
The skinny: The Vulcans pulled off one upset and were just a basket away from another last week at Hilo Civic. The win against Concordia snapped a six-game losing streak.
Quotable: “There were a lot of positive emotions after the Concordia game,” coach David Kaneshiro said. “This group has great heart and keeps battling back from adversity. We are working hard and getting better and we are playing a lot better against good teams. Everyone is contributing. Each person is stepping up and fulfilling their role on the team. “
PacWest standings
Through Wednesday
Men
Conf Overall
Dixie State 7-1 10-4
Hawaii Pacific 6-1 14-1
California Baptist 5-1 13-1
Concordia 5-2 9-6
Chaminade 6-3 10-6
Point Loma 5-3 9-6
Academy of Art 3-3 4-8
Azusa Pacific 3-4 8-9
Hawaii Hilo 3-4 5-8
Dominican 3-5 4-10
Fresno Pacific 2-5 2-12
BYU-Hawaii 2-6 4-10
N.D. de Namur 1-5 3-9
Holy Names 0-8 1-14
Women
Conf Overall
California Baptist 6-0 15-2
Point Loma 7-1 13-2
Hawaii Pacific 5-1 8-3
Academy of Art 5-1 9-5
Azusa Pacific 5-2 7-8
Notre Dame de Namur 4-2 6-7
Concordia 4-3 6-7
Dominican 5-4 9-7
BYU-Hawaii 3-4 6-7
Hawaii Hilo 2-5 2-8
Dixie State 2-7 2-13
Fresno Pacific 1-6 4-11
Holy Names 1-7 1-13
Chaminade 1-8 1-12
UH-Manoa
BASKETBALL
Jan. 7
UC Irvine 86, UH 54
Saturday
LONG BEACH STATE, 7 p.m.
TV: OCSports
Women
Thursday
UH 60, Cal State Fullerton 50
Jan. 19
at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.
The skinny: Lahni Salanoa scored 19 points Thursday in Honolulu and the Wahine won their first Big West game.
MENS VOLLEYBALL
Wednesday
UH def. Grand Canyon 26-24, 25-21, 25-23
The skinny: Hawaii improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2003 on Wednesday, with Stijn van Tilburg posting a match-high 15 kills on .333 hitting. …
Freshman outside hitter Austin Matautia added 13 kills and five blocks while senior Kupono Fey tallied nine kills. Middle blocker Patrick Gasman posted seven kills and four blocks and libero Larry Tuileta had 12 digs.
Friday
GRAND CANYON, 7 p.m.
TV: OCSports
Editor’s note: University releases contributed to this report.
