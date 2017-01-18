Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: UHH’s Kim Schmelz
Kim Schmelz
Sport: basketball
The UHH women’s basketball team was stuck on 50 points and staring at 12-point deficit with 2:26 remaining in its game Saturday at BYU-Hawaii.
That the Vulcans ended up with 79 points, and a victory, was largely thanks to Schmelz’s virtuoso performance.
The sophomore guard fueled the Vulcans with a jumper, a four-point play and three free throws to get her team to overtime, and she was far from done, scoring 18 of her 28 points during the final seven-plus minutes in a 79-72 OT win.
5 questions
Favorite song: “Fake Love” by Drake
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite sports role model: Michael Jordan
What makes you happy: Being with family and friends
Favorite cartoon character: Tom and Jerry
