Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: UHH’s Kim Schmelz

Kim Schmelz

Sport: basketball

The UHH women’s basketball team was stuck on 50 points and staring at 12-point deficit with 2:26 remaining in its game Saturday at BYU-Hawaii.

That the Vulcans ended up with 79 points, and a victory, was largely thanks to Schmelz’s virtuoso performance.

The sophomore guard fueled the Vulcans with a jumper, a four-point play and three free throws to get her team to overtime, and she was far from done, scoring 18 of her 28 points during the final seven-plus minutes in a 79-72 OT win.

5 questions

Favorite song: “Fake Love” by Drake

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite sports role model: Michael Jordan

What makes you happy: Being with family and friends

Favorite cartoon character: Tom and Jerry

