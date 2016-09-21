Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: Pahoa’s Justin Castro
Justin Casto
Sport: football
Castro helped end 15 years of Daggers’ football frustration with a fabulous second half Saturday against Ka’u.
OK, it wasn’t quite that long of a drought – Pahoa suspended BIIF football for 12 of those seasons – but the losses had been weighing on the Daggers the past two-plus seasons since they took up eight-man until Castro, a senior quarterback, ran for two touchdowns and compiled 299 yards of total offense in an 18-14 victory against the Trojans.
Pahoa had other standouts in Pahala, but “Justin is our leader,” coach Chris Midel said.
5 questions
Favorite song: “7 years” by Lukas Graham
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite sports role model: Dak Prescott
What makes you happy: Playing football
Favorite cartoon character: Tasmanian Devil
To nominate an athlete, email sports@hawaiitribune-herald.com
