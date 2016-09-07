Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: Keaau graduate Damien Packer
Damien Packer
Sport: football
Bright spots for Hawaii were few and far between Saturday at Michigan, but Packer provided one with a first-quarter interception in front of the largest crowd (110,222 fans) to watch a UH game.
It was the 2012 Keaau graduate’s first career interception, and the senior safety has a chance to make more this season after working his way into a starting role.
Packer, a former three-sport standout with the Cougars, recorded a career-high 10 tackles against Cal in the opener.
He’s always made his mark on the classroom at Manoa: Packer is a three-time member of the All-Mountain West academic team.
5 questions
Favorite song: “Let Me Love You” by Mario
Favorite food: Mom’s lasagna
Favorite sports role model: Max Holloway
What makes you happy: Being around my family and teammates
Favorite cartoon character: SpongeBob SquarePants
