Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: Keaau graduate Damien Packer

Damien Packer

Sport: football

Bright spots for Hawaii were few and far between Saturday at Michigan, but Packer provided one with a first-quarter interception in front of the largest crowd (110,222 fans) to watch a UH game.

It was the 2012 Keaau graduate’s first career interception, and the senior safety has a chance to make more this season after working his way into a starting role.

Packer, a former three-sport standout with the Cougars, recorded a career-high 10 tackles against Cal in the opener.

He’s always made his mark on the classroom at Manoa: Packer is a three-time member of the All-Mountain West academic team.

5 questions

Favorite song: “Let Me Love You” by Mario

Favorite food: Mom’s lasagna

Favorite sports role model: Max Holloway

What makes you happy: Being around my family and teammates

Favorite cartoon character: SpongeBob SquarePants

