Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: Christian Liberty’s Telly Koon
Chantal “Telly” Koon
Sport: volleyball
If this accolade was being handed out by the T-H a few years ago when Christian Liberty’s boy soccer was a perennial BIIF Division II contender, a member of that team might have been honored.
Instead, Koon, a senior middle blocker, is the first Canefire to be features in this space.
She was nominated by her coach, Gary Oertel, so it’s a good bet she’s a team player in addition to being a standout.
On the court last week in wins against St. Joseph and Laupahoehoe, Koon posted 21 kills and 18 kills, respectively, combining for five blocks, seven aces and 20 digs.
5 questions
Favorite song: “Au clair de la lune”
Favorite food: Salad
Favorite sports role model: Mr. Oertel and Mr. Mason, who help push and motivate me to be a better player everyday
Hobby: Volleyball and nature adventure
Favorite cartoon character: SpongeBob SquarePants
