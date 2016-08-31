Tribune-Herald Athlete of the Week: Christian Liberty’s Telly Koon

Chantal “Telly” Koon

Sport: volleyball

If this accolade was being handed out by the T-H a few years ago when Christian Liberty’s boy soccer was a perennial BIIF Division II contender, a member of that team might have been honored.

Instead, Koon, a senior middle blocker, is the first Canefire to be features in this space.

She was nominated by her coach, Gary Oertel, so it’s a good bet she’s a team player in addition to being a standout.

On the court last week in wins against St. Joseph and Laupahoehoe, Koon posted 21 kills and 18 kills, respectively, combining for five blocks, seven aces and 20 digs.

5 questions

Favorite song: “Au clair de la lune”

Favorite food: Salad

Favorite sports role model: Mr. Oertel and Mr. Mason, who help push and motivate me to be a better player everyday

Hobby: Volleyball and nature adventure

Favorite cartoon character: SpongeBob SquarePants

