Senior Bowl: find a college home playing on Kauai

By KEVIN JAKAHI

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

The 3rd annual Life Champion Senior Bowl will island hop when the goodwill game and scouting showcase is played in December.

After holding the LCSB at Kamehameha’s Paiea Stadium, the game will move to the Garden Isle, which has produced annual contenders at the HHSAA tournament.

Though no KIF team has ever won a state Division II title, Kapaa finished runner-up in 2015, Kauai High in 2013, ’09, and ’06.

“Because of the overwhelming support from our outer islands, our executive board has decided to island-hop to improve community relations and give our visiting college coaches, participants, and families a chance to visit and experience each island’s unique communities,” said Celeste Pule, the Hawaii Football Club’s culture director.

Her husband Keala Pule, the HFC president, founded the showcase for players looking for an opportunity to attend college.

About 20 coaches from small schools (Division II and III, NAIA and junior college) will be in attendance. FBS/FCS or Division I and I-AA programs are not allowed to attend per NCAA rules but are permitted to watch the broadcast.

“The athletes with the potential to play at small colleges and junior colleges are the most overlooked group of players,” she said. “They often go unnoticed because the focus is on the ‘big time’ players and financial constraints of smaller colleges during the regular season.

“The game will be viewed online by college coaches, family and friends around the islands, and around the world, live and in repeats, on Scoringlive.com.”

The goodwill part of the game is that high school seniors from all islands (Big Island, Maui, Oahu, Lanai, Molokai, and Kauai) as well as Guam and Samoa have the opportunity to showcase their academic and athletic packages.

The selected seniors will have direct contact with college coaches during a series of events during the Life Champion Week from Dec. 7-10.

The bowl game has been a hit, helping players find collegiate homes.

In 2014, 42 of 87 participants were offered scholarships. Last year, over 80 of 119 participants received offers to play at various colleges.

“Our goal is to have 100 percent of athletes receive offers to play at the college level,” Pule said.

One of the biggest success stories is Pearl City graduate Jordan Taamu, who played in the inaugural and was named the MVP.

Taamu found a home at New Mexico Military Institute, and the sophomore quarterback leads the juco ranks in passing yards.

A handful of Division I colleges have shown interest in him, including Minnesota, Florida A&M, Central Florida, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

Here’s a link: http://www.recruitingnewsguru.com/2017-qb-jordan-ta-amu-has-nmmi-undefea...

The LCSB is sponsored by NFL players Marcus Mariota (Motiv8 Foundation), Tyson Alualu, and Shawn Lauvao; along with the county of Kauai, Matson, Marriott Hotels, Kyo-ya Hotels &Resorts, Kelloggʻs, Island Shoppers, Pepsi, and Big Island Toyota

High school coaches and administrators may email Keala Pule at hawaiifbclub@gmail.com or call (808) 756-3180 to nominate athletes. Deadline for nominations is Sunday, Sept. 25.

To those interested in sponsoring the event, cost of housing, meals, air or ground transportation for athletes, contact Celeste Pule at (808) 756-3837.

BIIF/LCSB players in college

2014

Kamaehu Richard (Honokaa), Pima College*

Micah Kanehailua (Kamehameha), University of Redlands*

Paki Iaea (Kamehameha), Pacific University

Pono Davis (Kamehameha) Tyler College

Grant Shiroma (Kamehameha), Linfield

2015

Seth Fukushima (Hilo), Whitworth

Kalei Pule-Annes (Kamehameha), Whitworth

Kaeo Batacan (Kamehameha), Pacific University^

Cameron Howes (Konawaena), Butte College

Luca Vartic (Konawaena/Saint Louis), Arizona Western

Alex Brost (Hawaii Prep), Pacific Lutheran

Josiah Kia (Kealakehe), Chaffey College

Pulama Louis (Kealakehe), Graceland University

* coach present at game

^ coach watched game online