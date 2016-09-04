Queen Liliuokalani races: Wild day on the water

KAILUA-KONA — If there’s one thing the 242 crews in the Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance Outrigger Canoe Race proved, it’s that a lot can happen in an 18-mile race — some expected, some unexpected.

The expected Saturday came during the trek from Honaunau to Kailua Bay in the Men’s Iron Unlimited Open Division. Red Bull Wa’a White used a second half surge to coast into Kailua Bay with an overall time of 1 hour 45 minutes and 39 seconds — more than four minutes faster than the next closest finisher, Hui Nalu (1:49:57). Just behind, Puna No. 3 (1:50:19) picked up the bronze.

Many of the names on the Kona-based Red Bull squad can be traced back to former winning crews like Mellow Johnny’s, and Na Koa O Kona. Despite a new name and racing under the Red Bull banner, the results were the same.

“It’s a good feeling today,” crew member Haamtai Leon said. “We worked hard for this.”

The Red Bull crew stepped on the gas at the midway mark around Keauhou Bay, and rode a few waves to the fastest time in the event since 2012.

“We were able to surf almost the whole way out there,” Red Bull crew member Kainoa Tanoai said. “Most of the time it’s flat and hot during the race. It was good fun.”

In the Men’s Iron Non-Koa Division, the win went to Lanikai Canoe Club No. 2, with a time of 1:54:11 followed by Manu O‘Ke Kai No. 1 at 1:58:59.

Kai Ehitu rounded out the top three with a time of 2:00:42.

In the women’s race, an unexpected surprise came well after the wahine were out of the water.

Just before the awards ceremony, Lanikai Canoe Club Unlimited Women found out they had the lowest overall time and were tops in the Women’s Iron Unlimited Open Division at 2:12:50.

The unlimited canoes start five minutes behind the rest of the women’s field for the 18-mile trip from Kailua Bay to Honaunau, which was a factor in making the best overall time honor a bit of a shocker for the Oahu-based women’s crew.

“We figured we were third overall,” crew member Donna Bareng said. “We could see the third canoe go into the bay, but figured the first two were far ahead. This was a real surprise for us.”

The first female finishers across the finish line in Honaunau were the Waikiki Beach Boys No. 1, who won the Iron Non-Koa Open Division with a time of 2:13:14. The Waikiki women jumped out to the front of the pack early, and never felt too threatened.

“You always want to get some distance from the field, especially in this race with so many boats,” crew member Lindsey Shank said. “So we hammered away for the first five minutes or so and then settled in. That’s usually the strategy in this one — to get out of the mess.”

While the crews have been mostly different, it was the fourth consecutive crown for a Waikiki Beach Boys team at the race where the club is usually a heavy presence.

“We try to do this every year and put in as many crews as we can,” Waikiki Beach Boys crew member Sandra Vajcs said. “It’s such a fun race and people come together from all over for it.”

In the newly established mixed division, Kai Opua’s Mixed 5 Kona and A Kiwi finished first with a time of 2:17:18. Spinner finished second at 2:19:34.

What hurricanes?

Weather was obviously a topic of conversation, with hurricane concerns filling the early part of the week. The snack stand on the pier even had “Lester Specials” on its breakfast menu.

However, event organizers didn’t jump the gun and waited out the weather, which turned out to be the right decision. The women pushed off from Kailua Bay in nearly perfect conditions, with a bit of wind picking up in the early afternoon. It wasn’t until the men started heading back to Kona that the conditions began to come into play.

“We dodged the unsettled weather hovering near the island all week. Race morning seas for the wahine were mellow, making it a great course for the women’s race,” said race director Mike Atwood. “With the men’s mid-day start, the winds picked up from the southwest and it looked as though these favorable conditions might add some speed. But with changing wind and ocean conditions today, the wind actually shifted west and the swells picked up. Several crews hulied (turned over) time and time again, testing the skill and endurance of the men all the way to the finish line.”

Well-cultured

While the friendly competition is embraced, the race serves an important role in perpetuating the culture of outrigger canoe paddling in Hawaii. The race is now in it’s 45th year of celebrating the last reigning monarch of Hawaii and brought more than 2,500 paddlers to the Kona coast to paddle.

“I think what is really special about this race is that we are honoring Queen Liliuokalani,” Bareng said. “Also, (the women) paddle into Honaunau and the Place of Refuge. Our ancestors and people 200 years ago were trying to get there for their safety, and here we were, fighting to get there too. How meaningful is that?”

There was an additional blessing for the crews in this edition of the race, with multiple pods of dolphins greeting the canoes at Honaunau.

“We look for stuff like that,” Lanikai crew member Jami Strapple Jinago said. “Our coach has made us aware of those things and taught us to embrace those moments.”

Kai Opua club president Bo Campos has been a huge proponent to keep the canoe racing culture at the forefront, and was able to see it on full display Saturday.

“We are thankful for everyone who traveled here to participate in this wonderful race named after Hawaii’s last monarch, Queen Liliuokalani, whose birthday we celebrate this weekend,” Campos said. “Mahalo nui loa to everyone who keeps paddling and helps to keep this Hawaiian sport alive around the world.”