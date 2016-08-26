Pro basketball: Tall with a small skill-set

By KEVIN JAKAHI

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Joel Feigler will be a familiar face for Hawaii Hammerhead fans, who will enjoy the former HPU forward’s stretch game as a hometown player.

Feigler recently signed with the Hammerheads, an ABA expansion team, after spending one season with the Hawaii Pacific Sharks.

“Signing a pro contract has always been one of my goals,” he said. “I always thought it would happen. I had a few other overseas options, and this year will have a big impact on where I end up next year.

“My goal is to have a winning record and to have good chemistry with my teammates on and off the court. My goal is to play overseas in the future.”

The 6-foot-10 forward only played one game against UHH in Hilo and scored 12 points on 5 of 13 shooting in a 66-64 loss at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Only 347 fans showed up, so the Big Island locals don’t know about Feigler’s game, which is far from defined by his senior year HPU stats.

He averaged 11.2 points per game on 48 percent shooting, including 35 percent from 3-point range. Feigler averaged 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

“I was impressed with Joel’s game after I watched him play for Hawaii Pacific last season,” said Kevin Williams, the Hammerheads president of basketball operations. “He is a 6-10 do-it-all type of player. He can pass, shoot the 3, block shots, rebound, and is a high flyer.

“Joel will fill in at our small forward and power forward positions. His versatility is key to our success this season as we build a championship team.”

Hammerheads point guard Austin Treweek’s favorite NBA player is Chris Paul, a pass-first, smooth ball-handler, and offensive sparkplug, who maintains a flowing rhythm on the floor.

Treweek is inspired to play the same way, and much of his game is reminiscent of CP3. It’s the same thing with Feigler, whose idol is Kevin Durant, the new Dub with an expansive skill-set.

Feigler can drain the deep ball, but his highlight video also shows he’s an effective catch-and-shoot gunner. He can also shoot off the dribble and attack the rim.

Then there’s his post game. Feigler can play with his back to his basket, despite his lanky frame, because he can go to his right and launch shots or counter the other way with right-handed jump hooks.

He’s also got a nice step-back shot that would make even Durant smile. Feigler will be a perfect puzzle fit with Treweek in half-court, pick-and-roll sets because the ex-Shark catches everything like a wide receiver.

As far as defense, Feigler is no lamp-post bystander, someone who gets lost and looks clueless when he’s on help-side, letting the opposition score easy layups.

Feigler displays sound court awareness and protects the rim well because he does the three things all lockdown defenders do: Anticipate, move your feet, and play hard.

The Hammerheads could be something of a springboard for PacWest players, especially those at UHH, HPU, Chaminade or BYU-Hawaii. (The Seasiders will eliminate their athletic program after the 2016-17 season.)

Hawaii’s new ABA team has two of those PacWest guys: Feigler and shooting guard Aukai Wong, who played for the Vuls.

“I think the Hammerheads will be a great opportunity for guys to play professionally from those teams,” Feigler said. “They don’t get much exposure playing on the islands and playing for the Hammerheads can help them get that.”

Feigler grew up in Las Vegas, played two years at Phoenix College, where he won a national championship and spent a season at Central Arkansas.

“Winning the championship made my passion for the game and winning stronger than it has ever been,” Feigler said. “I transferred to UCA and had a tough year with a new coach and 10 newly recruited players. After having a one-win season, I decided to finish my collegiate career elsewhere and decided to go to HPU.

“HPU was a great experience. I fell in love with the island lifestyle and had one of my best statistical seasons and really enjoyed the coaches and players.”

Feigler didn’t mention that he scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket, to lift Phoenix College to the Juco national title. (His HPU bio lists that fact.)

Asked about his skill-set, the modest Hammerhead forward leaves a lot of room for improvement.

“I would say my strengths are my jump shot, passing, and shot blocking,” he said. “I’ve really been working on my jump shot and my ball-handling skills.

“I’m excited to play at Hilo Civic, and I’m hoping all the locals will come out to support us. I think if we play like we’re capable of the fan turnout will be good.”

Feigler is still at HPU on Oahu, finishing up a few classes before he gets his degree in Health Education.

As for outside interests, he sounds like a guy who would be comfortable living on the Big Island someday.

“Anything involving nature, I really enjoy, hiking and camping,” he said. “I would like to live a self-sustainable life eventually. I enjoy shows like ‘Mountain Men’ that show the unplugged simplicity of living off the land.”

Feigler points to his family (parents Mike and Jane and sisters Lauren and Emily) as strong influences, and he credits those who grew his game.

“What shaped my game was trainers I had who recognized my unique skill-set and didn’t try to train me like a traditional big man just because I was tall,” he said.

That’s a good thing for Feigler, who has a bright future, and the local fans who will see his unique skill-set when it’s Hammertime in January.