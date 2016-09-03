Paddling: Resetnikov back in the canoe after devastating injury

KAILUA-KONA — Less than a year after a tragic bodyboarding accident left Yurik Resetnikov in a wheelchair with a devastating spinal injury, the former Hawaii County firefighter and Kai Opua head coach got back in the canoe on Saturday to compete as an unofficial entry in the Queen Liliuokalani Long Distance race.

Getting Resetnikov back in the canoe was a top priority for his family, co-workers and paddling club members, who just wanted to see the man back in his natural element. It was something that had been discussed as far back as February, and the Queen’s Race was the perfect opportunity since it is hosted by Kai Opua.

“Yurik has been a long time member. He was a coach and a paddler,” said Kai Opua Race Director Mike Atwood. “He had a chance to be in the race and those around him wanted to make sure his connection to paddling wasn’t lost.”

The race day started with Resetnikov on the boat as he coached a women’s crew — which included his wife Lindsay, and daughter Kona — from Kailua Bay to Honaunau Bay. The crew — dubbed Team Yurik — headed back, and as the canoe neared the finish line, Resetnikov hopped into the water to make a change.

With help getting into the canoe, and a specially designed paddle, Resetnikov paddled the remaining 1.5 miles of the journey to cross the finish line.

“It was so amazing and he was so happy,” said Lindsay Resetnikov. “Though it may not have been the same as before, he was pretty excited to do this.”

After the race was over, Atwood couldn’t resist throwing in a critique of the finish.

“When he came across he looked pretty good, though his timing seemed to be a little off,” Atwood joked. “It was very touching. Some people thought this would never happen based on the severity of his injury. This just goes to show what someone can do when they have commitment and a community of supporters.”