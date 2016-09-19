New course, same results at BIIF cross-country: Yabe, Ranfranz lead the pack again

KAILUA-KONA — The course may have been new but the results were the same as Kealakehe hosted its first cross-country meet in recent memory on Saturday.

Waiakea’s Saya Yabe continued her dominance with another win in the girls 5K, finishing in a time of 22 minutes and 51.95 seconds. She was followed by Makua Lani’s Tia Lurbiecki (23:20.93) and Waiakea’s Ella Johnson (23:28.95).

With five runners in the top 10, the Warriors of Waiakea easily took the team competition with 21 points. They were followed by Hilo (56), Kamehameha-Hawaii (77). Kealakehe (121), Keaau (126), Konawaena (128) and Kohala (203).

Konawaena’s Cody Ranfranz and Lawrence Barrett went 1-2 once again in the boys 5K. Ranfranz finished the course in 17:12.60, followed by Barrett at 17:15.92 . Kealakehe’s Ziggy Bartholomy (18:08.74) rounded out the top three.

Hilo took the boys team title with 33 points, led by fifth place finisher Sam Gibson (18:48.76). Following were Kealakehe (55), Kamehameha (91), Keaau (101), Waiakea (121), Christian Liberty (152), Parker (193) and Pahoa (222).

Yabe managed to distance herself from the field despite dealing with the heat that plagued the girls race.

“It was extremely hot, one of the hottest courses I have ever ran,” Yabe said. “The beginning half was fair, but the second half was just hell.”

The hills did not make the heat any more bearable for the Waiakea speedster.

“They are extremely steep and there is loose dirt,” Yabe said. “I crawled, I won’t lie, but it was fun and a great experience.”

With a rare home course advantage, Zion Frost was the first Kealakehe female runner to cross the finish line. She placed 12th in a time of 24:52.74. Frost was noticeably excited after the race.

“This is the best I have ever done,” Frost said. “Usually I am in the 30-50 range, but this was an easy course because we pretty much run it every day. It was really exciting to have an advantage for once.”

While the course may have been familiar to Frost, it was not so familiar to the rest of the field, which became noticeable to the Kealakehe runner as she approached a hill near the junk yard.

“That hill really stood out because it is steep and really narrow,” Frost said. “A girl fell down in front of me and slid all the way down, so I just had to stand there and wait for her to get back up so I could continue.”

Ranfranz and Lawrence had little issues traversing the steep hills in the boys race. In fact, they enjoyed the challenge on the way to another dominating performance.

“It was a fun course with small, steep hills that really add to the challenge,” Ranfranz said. “You also got the best of both worlds with trail running and road racing.

Ranfranz did not have to deal with the heat like the girls did after clouds moved in during right before the start, cooling the course considerably. However, he did have to deal with the heat his teammate was providing. Barrett was right on his heels throughout the race.

“Lawrence has been gaining on me each meet. I love the competition,” Ranfranz said. “He is always there and helps push me at the end. He can sprint, so I have to make sure I have some distance on him at the end.”

Bartholomy was the top finisher for the host school, but he has struggled to keep up with the two Konawaena runners this year, something even a home advantage could not fix.

“My performance was not bad, but I could have done better,” Bartholomy said. “It is a work in progress trying to catch up with Cody and Lawrence. I just need to run faster.”

Bartholomy added that he felt the home course reminded him a lot of Keaau, being that it was hot with half trail and half pavement. It is a little ironic since Kealakehe was able to host this year thanks to Keaau giving up one of its two hosting duties after the previous date was cancelled due to the recent hurricane threat.

This was the first time Kealakehe has had a chance to host a race in many years, and coach Brad Lachance says the early reviews are very positive.

“Everything seemed to go pretty well, with no issues,” Lachance said. “So far I am hearing that it is challenging but with good, fast times. People really seem to enjoy running the course and I hope to host another meet next year.”

Saturday at Kealakehe

Girls 5K

Team results

Waiakea 21, Hilo 56, Kamehameha 77, Kealakehe 121, Keaau 126, Konawaena 128, Kohala 203

Individual results

1 Yabe, Saya Waiakea 22:51.95

2 Lurbiecki, Tia Makua Lani 23:20.93

3 Johnson, Ella Waiakea 23:28.95

4 Go, Jodi Waiakea 23:33.47

5 Marrack, Sam Hilo 23:48.07

6 Wall, Nanea Konawaena 23:54.84

7 Rodin, Cloud Hilo 24:06.91

8 Nottage, Halle Makua Lani 24:21.97

9 Cosgrove, Evalani Waiakea 24:24.61

10 Layaoen, Sydney Waiakea 24:28.77

11 Cootey, Joey-Ann Kamehameha Hawaii 24:48.96

12 Frost, Zion Kealakehe 24:52.74

13 Medeiros, Glory Hilo 24:54.35

14 Farias, Joanne Kamehameha Hawaii 24:54.62

15 Fukui-Stoos, Nevaeh Kamehameha Hawaii 24:56.67

16 Arakawa, Breana Kealakehe 24:59.63

17 Cabalse, Jory Anne Waiakea 25:01.95

18 Marshall, Emma Pahoa 25:46.31

19 Garana-Takizawa, Leina A Konawaena 25:47.83

20 Varize, Navi Hilo 25:48.17

21 Mills, Keiko Hilo 25:49.19

22 Yamasaki, Jaeda Chr. Liberty 25:59.41

23 Pratt, Madison Kea’au 26:19.99

24 Boo-Rivera, Sabina Kea’au 26:24.08

25 Lawcock, Malia Kamehameha Hawaii 26:38.06

26 Tabura, Kennedy Kamehameha Hawaii 26:39.85

27 Young, Marley Kea’au 26:52.10

28 Kim, Keale Hilo 27:11.87

29 Vincent, Bionce Kamehameha Hawaii 27:32.88

30 Yamanoha, Pi’ilani Waiakea 27:34.89

31 Ojano-Daly, Mykelah Waiakea 27:38.49

32 Falces, Ashley Kamehameha Hawaii 27:39.12

33 Uhr, Zoe Hilo 27:48.88

34 Rynkewicz, Ashley Waiakea 28:00.23

35 Kokal, Angelique Kohala 28:03.39

36 Nguyen, Mia Kealakehe 28:05.81

37 Soares, Macey Waiakea 28:10.48

38 Ho, Kaohinani Kamehameha Hawaii 28:13.23

39 Saladino, Narizza Kea’au 28:16.49

40 Garces, Eva Kealakehe 28:27.42

41 Hart, Violet Waiakea 28:44.61

42 Directo, Madison Kea’au 28:49.30

43 Souki, Briane Kamehameha Hawaii 28:53.32

44 Tobara, Daesha Hilo 28:58.29

45 Roback, Promise Konawaena 29:03.77

46 Fediuk, Maile Kealakehe 29:14.31

47 Gega, Shaylan Kamehameha Hawaii 29:15.50

48 Momohara, Cherelle Kamehameha Hawaii 29:16.56

49 Flenory, Jayda Konawaena 29:17.41

50 Benjamin, Christina Konawaena 29:17.91

Boys 5K

Team results

Hilo 33, Kealakehe 55, Kamehameha 91, Keaau 101, Waiakea 121, Christian Liberty 152, Parker 193, Pahoa 222

Individual results

1 Ranfranz, Cody Konawaena 17:12.60

2 Barrett, Lawrence Konawaena 17:14.92

3 Bartholomy, Ziggy Kealakehe 18:08.74

4 Oshea, August Kealakehe 18:39.43

5 Gibson, Sam Hilo 18:48.76

6 Ahakuelo, Coleman Kea’au 19:10.24

7 Chung, Steven Hilo 19:10.55

8 Dill-Desa, Cole Hilo 19:27.78

9 Keen, Nicolino Chr. Liberty 19:33.77

10 Tina, Trey Kamehameha Hawaii 19:44.27

11 Sigala, Antonio Hilo 19:46.26

12 Mossman, Kaimi Hilo 19:47.20

13 Brenha, Marshall Kea’au 19:53.77

14 Watkins, Elisha Hilo 19:54.44

15 Citron, Alika Kealakehe 20:18.50

16 Souze, Chance Kohala 20:20.16

17 Leslie, Ragan Konawaena 20:28.54

18 Halphren, Urban Hilo 20:32.92

19 Ebesugawa, Josh Waiakea 20:37.49

20 Batad, Christian Kea’au 20:37.72

21 Bertsch, William Makua Lani 20:40.91

22 Stinebrink, Joshua Kamehameha Hawaii 20:43.49

23 Deitch, Kaala Hilo 20:43.83

24 Wilson, Seth Hilo 20:44.16

25 Catanzaro, Timmy Makua Lani 20:53.54

26 Randerson, Josiah Kealakehe 20:57.51

27 Cootey, Jackson Kamehameha Hawaii 21:08.70

28 Reese, Hayden Waiakea 21:12.75

29 Simpliciano, Jahren Kealakehe 21:13.47

30 Godines, Nicholas Hilo 21:19.05

31 Iyo, Christian Hilo 21:22.44

32 Hodson, Ezekiel Kamehameha Hawaii 21:38.89

33 Kim, Gregory Parker 21:41.16

34 Yoeman, Beau Chr. Liberty 21:43.08

35 Cordeiro, Charles Kamehameha Hawaii 21:45.43

36 Murphy, Reid Makua Lani 21:47.08

37 Carigon, Elijah Waiakea 21:47.81

38 Ho, Joshua Waiakea 21:48.15

39 Erskine, David Kamehameha Hawaii 21:59.16

40 Raymond, Kainoa Kealakehe 22:03.85

41 Davidson, Zach Chr. Liberty 22:08.87

42 Zuniga, Albert Kea’au 22:11.02

43 Stack, Damien Kamehameha Hawaii 22:15.40

44 Okinaka, Deylan Waiakea 22:17.48

45 Demotta, Jonathan Kamehameha Hawaii 22:22.09

46 Warmbier, Corbin Hilo 22:22.91

47 Ortiz, Gabriel Pahoa 22:29.30

48 Nickl, Kaid Kohala 22:36.67

49 Baclig, Blake Kamehameha Hawaii 22:39.07

50 Vedelli, Jordan Parker 22:40.95

51 Bergay, Mathis Waiakea 22:42.05

52 Goodale, Grayson Waiakea 22:46.22

53 Tobara, Dione Hilo 22:46.62

54 Pua, Shannon Kealakehe 22:48.93

55 Meijer, Brandon Kea’au 22:51.76

56 Bitao, Linzy Kea’au 22:59.45

57 Kepner, Donald Pahoa 23:06.05

58 Smith, Ben Parker 23:19.18

59 Judd, La’akea Kea’au 23:19.52

60 Feldmeyer, Matthew Chr. Liberty 23:23.43

61 Pleuss, Cassidy Parker 23:23.70

62 Hill, McKale Kealakehe 23:25.66

63 Martinez-Oda, Solan Kea’au 23:46.78

64 Miller, Damien Pahoa 23:47.84

65 Chinen, Micah Waiakea 23:52.72

66 Juan, Issac Kea’au 23:53.79

67 Lachance, Maxwell Kealakehe 23:54.44

68 Suffern, Zack Chr. Liberty 23:56.14

69 Grahovac, Payton Kamehameha Hawaii 23:56.60

70 Arruda-Akina, Drew Kamehameha Hawaii 23:57.16

71 Kaleo, Kyle Waiakea 23:58.68

72 Mclean, Aaron Hilo 23:59.97

73 Honda, Ethan Hilo 24:11.02

74 Ventura, Jamiel Kohala 24:17.99

75 Transfiguracion, Alden Kealakehe 24:18.25

76 Kaai-Caravalho, Honu Kealakehe 24:19.69

77 Beck, Alika Kealakehe 24:23.00

78 Guccione, Brett Kealakehe 24:32.29

79 Osicky, Eric Kealakehe 24:34.84

80 Nakila-Carvalho, Keolama Waiakea 24:41.18

81 Araki, Austin Kamehameha Hawaii 24:42.32

82 Kow, Caleb Kealakehe 24:44.48

83 Harada-Joaquin, Dyllan Waiakea 24:45.49

84 Cabudol, Rowllan Kea’au 24:56.49

85 Cox, Jakob Kealakehe 24:59.42

86 Hashiro, Bradyn Waiakea 25:06.28

87 Haleamau, Kaiberenn Konawaena 25:06.66

88 Akazawa, Hanalei Kealakehe 25:11.14

89 Fujihara-Kaai, Channing Kealakehe 25:14.09

90 Denzer, Ian Kealakehe 25:16.83

91 Pacheco, Cody Kamehameha Hawaii 25:20.94

92 Saribay, Jared Kealakehe 25:27.58

93 Basilio-Yrondi, Arturus Hilo 25:28.57

94 Castro, Cojai Kealakehe 25:35.54

95 Esser, Makana Waiakea 25:36.60

96 Mercado, Cory Kea’au 25:41.72

97 Catton, Shea Kamehameha Hawaii 25:43.41

98 Kekauoha-Chartrand, Tain Kealakehe 25:45.10

99 Tasaki, Edwin Waiakea 25:47.49

100 Bader, Christian Kamehameha Hawaii 26:09.60

101 Ojeda, Ramaiah Waiakea 26:10.66

102 Blas, Ricardo Kea’au 26:18.85

103 Cardone, Dominic Kea’au 26:19.10

104 Ramos, Roberto Kea’au 26:32.14

105 Ohara, Nicholas Waiakea 26:49.22

106 Seino, Justin Waiakea 26:49.71

107 Fuksa, Luke Kealakehe 26:52.92

108 Coloma, Braeden Kamehameha Hawaii 27:03.32

109 Mader, Zack Parker 27:09.10

110 Albano, Dason Kea’au 27:22.15

111 Namnana, Elijah Kealakehe 27:32.99

112 Knell, Christopher Kamehameha Hawaii 27:33.40

113 Lachance, Rawley Kealakehe 27:34.89

114 Nguyen, Johnny Kea’au 27:35.78

115 Nagatori, Jesse Chr. Liberty 27:44.97

116 Kahunahana-Simms, Justyc Kealakehe 27:48.79

117 Au, Christopher Kea’au 27:50.68

118 Evangelista, Joshua Kealakehe 27:56.22

119 Nisperos, Ryan Pahoa 28:18.11

120 Thompson, Sanjay Kealakehe 28:29.73

121 Belanio, Patrick Kealakehe 28:47.69

122 Touchet, William Kohala 29:06.84

123 Yu, Ali Waiakea 29:12.08

124 Thomas, Kauilamakahiki Kamehameha Hawaii 29:14.02

125 Veisauyadra, Taylor Makua Lani 29:17.91

126 Haili, Kaeo Kea’au 29:27.79

127 Adams, Teague Kamehameha Hawaii 29:38.21

128 Sobrepena, Cyrus Kealakehe 29:54.36

129 Wilkens, Kanalu Pahoa 29:56.19

130 Gangano, D-Jay Kamehameha Hawaii 30:00.19

131 Maluyo, Gene Kealakehe 30:00.51

132 Scott, David Kealakehe 30:01.71

133 Tengan, Dylan Waiakea 30:25.22

134 Gasmen-Goodman, Jason Waiakea 30:27.93

135 Bermadez, Elijah Kea’au 30:46.96

136 Tejada, Eric Kea’au 31:40.51

137 Ruiz, Carlos Kealakehe 33:12.91

138 Garrigan, Gage Kealakehe 33:16.56

139 Okuna, Eagan Kealakehe 33:37.01

140 Texeira, Justin Kealakehe 33:42.77

141 Dorn, Matthew Kea’au 33:53.01

142 Tagalicod, Harvey Pahoa 36:32.64