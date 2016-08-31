High school sports canceled for Wednesday and Thursday

By KEVIN JAKAHI

Hawaii Tribune-Herald

The BIIF canceled all athletic activities scheduled this week and the weekend, including football games on Saturday.

All public schools and UH campuses on the Big Island will shut down Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather from Hurricane Madeline.

The public schools will also be closed on Thursday.

Public high school campuses serve as emergency shelters, including Hilo, Honokaa, Ka‘u, Keaau, Kealakehe, Kohala, Konawaena, Pahoa, and Waiakea.

The league will schedule make-up dates for sports at a later date but for canceled football games make-up dates will be Oct. 14 and 15.

Right behind Madeline is Hurricane Lester, which could produce strong winds and rain over Labor Day weekend.

The league eliminated the BIIF football semifinals for Division I and II, which gives the league a bit of a cushion if games are backlogged because of weather.

The HHSAA will hold a one-year pilot for a three-tier football championship format.

The BIIF will have two state berths in Division I and one in Division II, state spots set by league representation.

The three-week state tournament kicks off Friday, Nov. 4, with the first round, and wraps up Friday, Nov. 18 with Division II/Division I championships doubleheader, and Saturday, Nov. 19 with the Open Division championship.