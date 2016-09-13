Golf notes: Yamauchi tops on Kauai, too
Dalen Yamauchi isn’t just the top amateur golfer on the Big Island.
The former UH-Hilo and Waiakea standout won the inaugural Kauai Amateur, firing consecutive 71s for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Hawaii State Golf Association event at Wailua Golf Course.
Yamauchi has won the Big Island Amateur three times at Mauna Lani, including the past two years.
• Hilo’s Shaun Downie failed to advance to match play at the U.S. Mid-Amateur in Pennsylvania.
Downie wrapped up a 29-over 169 with a round of 91 on Sunday.
• Kevin Hayashi will be making another trip to the mainland after winning the Aloha Section Senior PGA Professional Championship on Maui at the end of August.
Hayashi, the club pro at Hilo Municipal Golf Course, pocketed $1,800 with a 2-over 148.
Also advancing to the Senior PGA Professional Championship in November in Florida were Hilo Muni’s Lance Taketa and Jay Taise of Hapuna Golf Course.
Hayashi has already played in two PGA Tour Champions majors this year, missing the cut both times.
