Golf: Hilo’s Kim Kim advances at LPGA q-school
Hilo’s Kimberly Kim cleared the first stage of LPGA qualifying school Sunday, finishing tied for 39th in a field of 349 in Ranco Mirage, Calif.
Kim began with a sizzling 4-under 68 in the first round Thursday, then carded 74-40-78 over the next few days for a 2-over 290 to advance.
The second of three stages is in October in Florida. Waiakea graduate Britney Yada gained automatic entry to the second round.
• Waiakea senior Shon Katahira claimed the Hawaii Junior Golf Association Kaanapali Golf Courses Match Play Championship on Sunday on Maui.
Katahira beat Zackary Kaneshiro 3 and 2 in the final after ousting Justin Ngan 2-up in the semis.
On Saturday, Kamehameha sophomore Pono Yanagi won a match in the round of 16 before falling in the quarterfinals.
Katahira started with a 4-and-3 victory against John Kaylan Dumo and beat Chad Lee 1-up in the quarters
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.