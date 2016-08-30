Golf: Hilo’s Kim Kim advances at LPGA q-school

Hilo’s Kimberly Kim cleared the first stage of LPGA qualifying school Sunday, finishing tied for 39th in a field of 349 in Ranco Mirage, Calif.

Kim began with a sizzling 4-under 68 in the first round Thursday, then carded 74-40-78 over the next few days for a 2-over 290 to advance.

The second of three stages is in October in Florida. Waiakea graduate Britney Yada gained automatic entry to the second round.

• Waiakea senior Shon Katahira claimed the Hawaii Junior Golf Association Kaanapali Golf Courses Match Play Championship on Sunday on Maui.

Katahira beat Zackary Kaneshiro 3 and 2 in the final after ousting Justin Ngan 2-up in the semis.

On Saturday, Kamehameha sophomore Pono Yanagi won a match in the round of 16 before falling in the quarterfinals.

Katahira started with a 4-and-3 victory against John Kaylan Dumo and beat Chad Lee 1-up in the quarters