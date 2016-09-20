Colleges: Triple play for Vulcans, ‘Bows

A pair of league offices were busy calling Hawaii on Monday to offer congratulations.

UH-Hilo women’s goalkeeper Jenna Hufford, UH volleyball player Nikki Taylor and Rainbow Wahine soccer player Addie Steiner all earned weekly honors:

• Hufford was named the Pacific West Conference Defender of the Week for her shutout Saturday in the Vulcans’ 1-0 win over Chaminade at Kamehameha. The senior made five saves.

Hufford owns a scoreless streak of 238.35 minutes and a goals against average of 0.67. She has 13 saves in three matches, ranking second in the PacWest in save percentage at .867. She has two shutouts for the Vuls (2-1) this season.

This is the second PacWest Defender of the Week honor for Hufford in her career.

• Taylor collected her second Big West Player of the Week of the season after guiding the Wahine to two victories against Pepperdine.

Taylor, a 6-foot-4 opposite hitter, averaged 3.86 kills, 2.71 digs, 0.86 blocks and 1.57 service aces and had team highs of 27 kills, 11 aces and 41.0 points.

The reigning league Player of the Year leads UH with 146 kills, 5.41 kills per set, 25 service aces, and 183.0 points.

It is the ninth time in her career that she’s earned the conference’s weekly award.

• Steiner was named Big West Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after she scored both goals in a road victory against Air Force.

UH’s 7-1-1 nonconference record marks the program’s best nine-game start to a season in school history.

Her third and fourth goals of the season tied her for the team lead with Raisa Strom-Okimoto.