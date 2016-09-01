College volleyball: Taylor to the rescue for UH

Nikki Taylor will be a welcome addition to the lineup as the UH women’s volleyball team looks to get back on track with three matches at the Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic in Honolulu

UH (1-2) started off its season with consecutive losses for the first time since 2005 and dropped nine spots in the polls to 15th ahead of its match at 7 p.m. Thursday against Pacific (2-1) at Stan Sheriff Center.

Enter Taylor, the reigning Big West Player of the Year. The 6-foot-4 senior opposite hitter has been sidelined with a dislocated elbow, but coach Dave Shoji told the media that the the All-American was cleared to play at Hawaii’s second nonconference tournament.

Sophomore outside hitter McKenna Granato helped the Rainbow Wahine salvage the final match at the Chevron Rainbow Wahine Invitational, slamming a career-high 33 kills on .459 hitting in a five-set win against Arizona.

UH opened the season with four-set losses to Wisconsin and Kansas State, but if nothing else its younger players gained experience. Of Hawaii’s six freshmen, five played last week, including outside hitter Kirsten Sibley (13 kills against Wisconsin) and defensive specialist McKenna Ross (seven kills against Arizona).

In Taylor’s absence, junior middle Emily Maglio combined for 32 kills and hit .300.

Hawaii holds a 38-25 series edge on Pacific, a former conference foe. UH is 8-0 against Missouri State (2-1), it’s opponent at 7 p.m. Friday. At. 7 p.m. Saturday, No. 8 UCLA (3-0) will try to beat Hawaii for the second consecutive year. UH holds a 37-36 series edge.

All three matches will be televised on OCSports.