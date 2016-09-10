College football: Hawaii hopes to be home free

Whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

The worst is over.

There is nowhere to go but up.

All of the above apply to the globe-trotting University of Hawaii football team after absorbing a 63-3 loss at Michigan.

Then again, perhaps more painful than a loss to an FBS powerhouse would be a loss to an FCS team in its home opener. The Rainbow Warriors will try to avoid that fate Saturday against UT-Martin. Kickoff at Aloha Stadium is at 6 p.m.

“We just have to learn from our mistakes,” senior safety and Keaau graduate Damien Packer told the media on Oahu earlier in the week. “We made a lot of mistakes and we didn’t capitalize on very many of their mistakes.

“So we get the film room and learn. It’s a new week.”

After traveling more than 19,000 miles to get to games against Cal in Australia and at Michigan, Hawaii is off the national TV radar – Saturday’s game will be televised on pay-per-view – but happy to be home.

For all it struggles recently, the Rainbow Warriors own a modest four-game winning streak against nonconference foes at home and UH has won 13 consecutive games against FCS teams.

“We were excited to play in big stadiums, but I think it’s a refresher for us to come home and have somebody cheer for us,” wide receiver Marcus Kemp said.

Outscored 114-34 so far this season, Hawaii has hardly had a chance to forge an identity, though, on the bright side, Diocemy Saint Juste is averaging 5.1 yards per carry, quarterback Ikaika Woolsey has completed more than 50 percent of his passes and Kemp has hauled in nine catches.

This is Hawaii’s first meeting with the Skyhawks (0-1), who are coming off a respectable 28-7 loss to Cincinnati last Saturday in which they gained 323 yards and surrendered 400.

“You don’t want to underestimate them,” Kemp said. “Treat them like Michigan and Cal.”

Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich expects a few wrinkles from the UT-Martin defense, including eight-man drops and no-pressure looks meant to confuse the offense.

“We have to be dialed into that,” Rolovich said.

He’s primed to make his home coaching debut – although it was an FCS team in Portland State that spoiled his first start as quarterback for Hawaii, a 45-20 loss in 2000.

“I’m excited for our boys,” Rolovich said. “I think they are exited to show the fans what they are all about.

“Most of the players who have been here know it’s a special place.”

It’s also Packer’s first chance to start on at home. The former three-sport Cougars standout primarily made an impact on special teams his first three years at Manoa, but he provided one of the few highlights against the Wolverines with a first-quarter interception.

“I’m super excited my family gets to come up from the Big Island and watch the game,” Packer said. “But the game is still played between to two sidelines.”

On Saturday night, those sidelines will be familiar ones.