College football: From Big Island – FBS players from Hawaii County
Big Islanders playing in Division I’s Bowl Champion Subdivision
Shane Brostek, senior guard, Washington, Hawaii Prep
The skinny: Made starts in each of the Huskies’ two games this season. … Played in nine games in 2015, starting two, and was named to the Academic All-Pac-12 second team … A darkhorse pick to reach the College Football Playoffs, No. 8 Washington faces its first big test Oct. 1 against Stanford
Paka Davis, sophomore fullback, Texas Christian, Kamehameha
The skinny: Hasn’t played in first two games according to TCU participation report … Earned TCU Football’s Y. Q. McCammon Outstanding Squadman Award in 2015
Asotui Eli, sophomore offensive lineman, Hawaii, Kealakehe
The skinny: Has started all three games for the Rainbow Warriors at right guard after making 12 starts last season (11 at center) … If luck falls right, Eli could be on track to make 50 career starts
DJ Grant-Johnson, senior kicker, Navy Kamehameha
The skinny: According to Navy’s participation report, Grant-Johnson hasn’t played in the Midshipmen’s first two games
Isi Holani, junior defensive lineman, Kansas, Hilo
The skinny: Started against Rhode Island in his Jayhawks’ debut, then made one tackle in reserve role last Saturday against Ohio … Big dates ahead are Oct. 29 at Oklahoma and a Nov. 19 visit from Texas
Manase Hungalu, junior linebacker, Oregon State, Kealakehe
The skinny: Productive in Beavers’ only game so far, tying for team high with eight tackles, including one for loss, against Minnesota … Finished with 43 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2015 … OSU welcomes Boise State in nationally televised game Sept. 24
Shaun Kagawa, junior safety, Georgia Tech, Kamehameha
The skinny: Made two tackles Saturday in Tech’s 35-10 win vs. Mercer … Played in 10 games last season, primarily on special teams, recovering a fumble … Look for Kagawa next Thursday night as Yellowjackets host Clemson on ESPN
Kyler O’Halloran, sophomore linebacker, UNLV, Kealakehe
The skinny: Walk-on from Ventura JC is in his first season with Rebels … Didn’t play in UNLV’s first two games, according to school participation report … O’Halloran would have to make the travel roster to earn trip home Oct. 15 when UNLV visits Hawaii.
Damien Packer, senior safety, Hawaii, Keaau
The skinny: Made third start last Saturday against UT-Martin, finishing with four tackles … First career interception came Sept. 3 at Michigan
John Ursua, freshman wide receiver, Hawaii, Kealakehe (one season)
The skinny: Making his presence felt after redshirting in 2015 … Three starts, seven catches for 92 yards, and one punt return … Only played with Waveriders as a freshman
Psalm Wooching, senior linebacker, Washington, Kealakehe
The skinny: The most accomplished BIIF alum playing college football, Wooching made four tackles in the opener against Rutgers, recovering a fumble, and he was credited with a sack last Saturday against Idaho … Tune-in to the Pac12 Network at 2 p.m. Saturday to watch Wooching try to disrupt Portland State.
