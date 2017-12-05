College basketball: Vulcans pass physical test in surprising Concordia

After temporarily not having a home, UH-Hilo hopes it new home, a perch in first place, isn’t so temporary.

Yes, it’s a little early to get caught up in conference standings, but there’s no discounting what the Vulcan accomplished Monday night in front of an appreciative crowd 923 at Hilo Civic.

“That is right up there with one of the top couple of wins for our program since I have been here,” coach GE Coleman, now in his fifth season, said in a release after the Vulcans’ 90-84 victory against Concordia (Calif.). “We played possession for possession with one of the most physical basketball teams that you will see.”

Denhym Brooke banged inside for 18 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 7 of 8, and senior guard Trey Ingram led the way with 24 points, making 11 of 12 from the free throw line, as the Vuls surprised the Eagles, who were ranked No. 1 in the D-II West Region poll released earlier in the day.

Still playing without senior forward Brian Ishola, the Vulcans (3-4, 2-0 Pacific West Conference) outrebounded the Eagles 39-24 and converted 17 of their 28 shots in the second half en route to shooting 53.6 percent overall.

Azusa Pacific is also 2-0 in conference play.

Randan Berinobis’ 3-pointer gave the Vulcans the lead for good at 75-74 with 6:24 remaining, and Brooke’s dunk pushed the margin to three. With 4:29 to go, Ingram hit two free throws to make it 79-74.

Devin Johnson collected 17 points and eight rebounds, shooting 6 of 9, Ryley Callaghan scored 12 points and Cameron Howell came off the bench to score 12, hitting 5 of 7 shots. Berinobis had five points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Vulcans persevered after last Thursday’s game against Cal Baptist was postponed by a wet court at UHH gym, beating Biola at Waiakea High on Saturday before ending Concordia’s five-game winning streak.

JT Roach led the Eagles (8-3, 2-1) with 20.

UH-Hilo will travel to Honolulu on Saturday for an exhibition game against Hawaii that will count for the Rainbow Warriors.

Women lose

It became a war of attrition that the UH-Hilo couldn’t win.

The Vulcans had four players foul out and they went scoreless over the final five-plus minutes, falling to Concordia 61-51 at Hilo Civic.

UHH (2-2, 2-1 PacWest) was led by Safia Sheikh’s 12 points, and Amber Vaughn added 10. But the Vulcans shot just 25 percent from the field and hit only four of 19 3-point attempts. Asia Smith, Allie Navarette, Danielle Dacosta and Sara Shimizu all fouled out.

The Eagles (5-2, 3-0) won all three games of their trip to Hawaii. Kennedy Fulcher and Montana Walters led Concordia with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

The Vulcans only trailed by two (52-50) after two Amber Vaughn free throws with 3:50 remaining,

But Dacosta, Navarette and Shimizu soon fouled out and the Vulcans couldn’t find the basket the rest of the way.

UH Hilo also played again without last year’s leading scorer Kim Schmelz, who is out with an injury.