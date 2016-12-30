College basketball: Hawaii hits 9 3s in first half, beats Delaware State 77-66
HONOLULU — Jack Purchase made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help Hawaii beat Delaware State 77-66 on Thursday night.
Purchase made Hawaii’s sixth 3-pointer of the first half with 9:38 left for a 24-19 lead and the Rainbow Warriors took their first double-digit lead with less than two minutes left on Ido Flaisher’s putback. Hawaii had a 41-27 lead at the break after making 9 of 20 from beyond the arc.
Purchase tied his career high with 21 on a layup with 3:45 left to extend Hawaii’s lead to 68-52. The Rainbow Warriors only made one 3 in the second half but led by as many as 20.
Sheriff Drammeh added 12 points and Leland Green scored 11 for Hawaii (6-7). Purchase also grabbed eight boards to help Hawaii outrebound Delaware State 35-21.
Devin Morgan hit four 3s and scored 26 points and DeAndre Haywood added 16 points for Delaware State (3-12), which lost its fourth straight.
In the preceding women’s game at Stan Sheriff Center, Lahni Salanoa and Briana Harris each scored 11 points as the Wahine (4-8) used a big third quarter to come back to beat Grand Canyon 51-47.
