BIIF soccer: No revenge for Waveriders, who tie HPA

KAILUA-KONA – Hosting Hawaii Preparatory Academy on Senior Night, the Kealakehe boys soccer team looked to avenge its first BIIF loss in four years on Saturday at Waveriders Stadium.

Ka Makani had their way with Kealakehe in the first meeting of the two teams this season, which took place in early December. Hawaii Prep won by five goals in a game that was never close, with Ka Makani controlling the pace nearly the entire game.

Both teams looked evenly match on Tuesday and by the end of the game, the score indicated the same with no one coming away the winner in a 1-1 tie.

For the Waveriders (9-1-1), the tie was heartbreaking, especially for the seniors, but Kealakehe head coach Alden Sawada was positive the team could have had the win given a few more minutes.

“I think it would have only been a matter of time before we got another goal,” said Sawada. “The boys took the game very personally and we worked hard with much more focus and much more energy tonight.”

For Hawaii Prep (9-0-1), the team was happy with not taking a loss on the road, keeping the team’s perfect record intact. They too thought they could have found the winner if the game had went longer.

“I don’t think we have played terribly well the last few weeks and we played a lot better tonight,” said HPA coach Richard Braithwaite. “We were more organized defensively and in the last 20 minutes we were finding a lot of space.”

The second game between the two BIIF powerhouses opened with a lot of midfield play. Neither team gave an inch until midway through the first half when Ka Makani senior captain Austin Schneider broke from the pack to score the first goal of the game. With the ball, Schneider moved down the left side of the 18 and hit a cross past diving Kealakehe keeper Skyler Troy Canario-Pavao and into the far corner of the net.

“Austin was tremendous and that goal was top class,” Braithwaite said. “At full speed, on the left foot, from outside the 18, that was a brilliant goal. He also worked extremely hard defensively.”

Kealakehe had several chances to tie before the break, with the best opportunities coming on three straight corner kicks. The first attempt was cleared quickly by HPA. The second try was sent in by Brayan Munoz and headed on a hop toward the net by Laukoa Santos, but Ka Makani keeper Stormer Horton leaped up and cleared the ball over the crossbar. Santos took the kick on the third attempt and Isaiah Geliga came for the kick, but the shot sailed high.

Disaster struck for the senior Geliga late in the half. Going up for the ball, he came down on his arm and was later seen exiting the stadium with an air cast on the injured limb. He would not return.

Santos continued to set up plays down the stretch but the Waveriders struggled to finish at the net. The game entered the break with Hawaii Prep still up by one goal.

Kealakehe came out in the second half looking to tie the game quickly. They would do so at the nine minute mark when a foul by HPA set up a free kick. Taking the kick from midfield, Santos put the ball inside the box in perfect position for James Caudell, who turned and put the ball past the diving Horton.

The game was physical throughout with the Waveriders drawing three yellow cards and Ka Makani getting one.

Both teams had their chances down the stretch. With 10 seconds to go, Kealakehe got the ball on a breakaway, but time would run out before a play could materialize despite a lot of open field ahead.

Even with the tie, the Waveriders were able to clinch the top seed in Division I. Hawaii Prep already has the top seed for Division II locked up, but will probably need to win out to earn the automatic bid for the HHSAA tournament as the winner of the Red division.

Waiakea 5, Keaau 0

John Grover and Gehrig Octavio tallied two goals apiece at the Cougars’ field and the Warriors kept Keaau from clinching the final playoff spot in Division I.

Michael Scott also scored and Ryden Quitoriano recorded the shutout for Waiakea (7-3-1), which is locked into a Nos. 2-3 semifinal against Hilo at BIIFs.

The loss by Keaau (5-7, 15 points) open the door for Konawaena (4-5-2, 14 points) to claim the No. 4 seed with a win in its regular season finale at home against Makua Lani on Jan. 28. If the Wildcats should tie the Lions, Konawaena and Keaau would have a play-in game.

Hilo 7, Honokaa 2

Kalei Tolentino-Perry netted his second four-goal game in three matches to give him 17 on the season, lifting the Vikings to a road win.

Riley Patterson added two goals and Kainalu Lewis added another for Hilo (6-3), which will host the Dragons next Tuesday in a rescheduled game.

Levi Higa scored for Honokaa (1-6-2), which also took advantage of an own goal.