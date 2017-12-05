BIIF soccer: Hilo bounces back from loss to blank Kamehameha
Hilo’s girls soccer team rarely loses, but at least now coach Skee Saplan is confident the Vulcans can respond.
A few chances by Kamehameha’s Hevani Haunga and company aside, Hilo controlled the Warriors during a 4-0 victory on Monday, getting a goal and two assists from Miya Clarke to bounce back and win a battle of BIIF contenders at Paiea Stadium in Keaau.
Two-time defending Division I champion Hilo entered the season with only one loss since Saplan took over two seasons ago – early last season at Kamehameha – but the Vikings dropped a 3-1 decision Saturday against Hawaii Prep amid miserable conditions in Waimea.
“I think the weather played a big part,” Saplan said. “HPA is a good and Steve (Perry) is a good coach, but that was a bad start to the season for us.”
The threat of a two-match losing streak, which would have been a first for the junior-laden Vikings (1-1), never really materialized.
Senior Kiana Corpuz tallied her first goal of the season, Clarke netted her second in the 32nd minute, and juniors Jordyn Pacheco and Glory Medeiros each notched their first goals of the season late in the second half.
Junior Saydee Bacdad collected the shutout.
“We always want to rebound after a loss, and this time we stuck more to the game plan,” Saplan said. “We want to stick to the game plan all the time, though. Not just after losses.”
Getting Clarke – the reigning D-I Player of the Year – involved is as good a strategy as any.
Corpuz scored in the 15th minute unassisted, and the fleet-footed Clarke had a say in the next three scores. She took a cross on the right from Pacheco and gave Hilo a 2-0 lead from 8 yards out, then she set up Pacheco for a goal from 5 yards out before sending a cross to Medeiros, who converted from just outside of the penalty box.
The Warriors lost their season-opener and now must head to Waimea on Thursday to face Hawaii Prep for another showdown, this one of the D-II variety.
Saturday
Keaau boys 9, Ka’u 0: Zane Von Guilder and Christian Mamone each tallied hat tricks in Pahala as the Cougars won their opener.
Daniel Vierra added two goals, Ethan Perriiera also found the back of the net, and Alex Castro and Kalani Rae Keohuhu combined on the shutout.
Keaau girls 6, Ka’u 0: Kierstyn Yamamoto put home three goals, and Maurice Riingen, Ciara Hester and Emily Turmelle had one apiece as the Cougars evened their record at 1-1.
Konawaena 9, Honokaa 0: Jaymie Kunitomo scored twice and the host Wildcats also got goals from Tatia Denis-McRight, Nalani Wall, Karenza Chavez, Jaydyn Hanks, Tacie Kuikahi, Finesity Salinas-Gouveia and Jordan Bear to improve to 2-0.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.