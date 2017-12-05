BIIF soccer: Hilo bounces back from loss to blank Kamehameha

Hilo’s girls soccer team rarely loses, but at least now coach Skee Saplan is confident the Vulcans can respond.

A few chances by Kamehameha’s Hevani Haunga and company aside, Hilo controlled the Warriors during a 4-0 victory on Monday, getting a goal and two assists from Miya Clarke to bounce back and win a battle of BIIF contenders at Paiea Stadium in Keaau.

Two-time defending Division I champion Hilo entered the season with only one loss since Saplan took over two seasons ago – early last season at Kamehameha – but the Vikings dropped a 3-1 decision Saturday against Hawaii Prep amid miserable conditions in Waimea.

“I think the weather played a big part,” Saplan said. “HPA is a good and Steve (Perry) is a good coach, but that was a bad start to the season for us.”

The threat of a two-match losing streak, which would have been a first for the junior-laden Vikings (1-1), never really materialized.

Senior Kiana Corpuz tallied her first goal of the season, Clarke netted her second in the 32nd minute, and juniors Jordyn Pacheco and Glory Medeiros each notched their first goals of the season late in the second half.

Junior Saydee Bacdad collected the shutout.

“We always want to rebound after a loss, and this time we stuck more to the game plan,” Saplan said. “We want to stick to the game plan all the time, though. Not just after losses.”

Getting Clarke – the reigning D-I Player of the Year – involved is as good a strategy as any.

Corpuz scored in the 15th minute unassisted, and the fleet-footed Clarke had a say in the next three scores. She took a cross on the right from Pacheco and gave Hilo a 2-0 lead from 8 yards out, then she set up Pacheco for a goal from 5 yards out before sending a cross to Medeiros, who converted from just outside of the penalty box.

The Warriors lost their season-opener and now must head to Waimea on Thursday to face Hawaii Prep for another showdown, this one of the D-II variety.

Saturday

Keaau boys 9, Ka’u 0: Zane Von Guilder and Christian Mamone each tallied hat tricks in Pahala as the Cougars won their opener.

Daniel Vierra added two goals, Ethan Perriiera also found the back of the net, and Alex Castro and Kalani Rae Keohuhu combined on the shutout.

Keaau girls 6, Ka’u 0: Kierstyn Yamamoto put home three goals, and Maurice Riingen, Ciara Hester and Emily Turmelle had one apiece as the Cougars evened their record at 1-1.

Konawaena 9, Honokaa 0: Jaymie Kunitomo scored twice and the host Wildcats also got goals from Tatia Denis-McRight, Nalani Wall, Karenza Chavez, Jaydyn Hanks, Tacie Kuikahi, Finesity Salinas-Gouveia and Jordan Bear to improve to 2-0.