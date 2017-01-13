BIIF: Hilo girls keep pace in Division I

Mandi Kawaha scored 15 points to lead three scorers in double figures as Hilo’s girls basketball team improved to 8-0 with a victory against Ka’u.

Cherish Quiocho added 12 points Thursday night in Pahala, Asia Castillo finished with 10 and Mindy Kawaha had seven in the 65-24 BIIF victory in Pahala.

The Vikings remained one of three undefeated teams in Division I.

Alysha Gustafson-Savella led the Trojans (2-5) with 11 points and Reisha Jara contributed seven.

Ka’u dropped into a three-way tie for second in Division II.

In JV, Hilo won 50-28.

Hilo 30 8 19 8 – 65

Ka’u 6 10 5 3 – 24

Pahoa wins first

Dante Sagle-Zenor and Dylan Chavez powered Pahoa’s boys soccer team to its first win of the season Thursday, scoring goals in a 2-0 victory in a BIIF boys soccer match at Christian Liberty.

Gabriel Ortiz-Medeiros recorded the shutout for the Daggers (1-7), who dropped the Canefire to 0-7.

Mattos leads Waiakea

A matchup of reigning BIIF champions was close for a half Wednesday night

Calvin Mattos scored 27 points and Waiakea used a second-half surge to pull away from St. Joseph 79-50 at the Warriors’ gym.

Wes Amuimuia chipped in with 15 points and Shaun Kojima added 13 for Waiakea (3-0). The defending Division I champ led by three after two quarters but kicked into gear with a 48-point second-half.

Keegan Scanlan led the Cardinals with 16 points and Manato Fukuda had 13.

In JV, Waiakea won 42-25.

The Cardinals (2-3) bounced back Thursday, beating Lauapahoehoe 86-33. Romsm Kozinsky scored 16 points for the Seasiders (0-7).

St. Joe 9 19 15 7 – 50

Waiakea 18 13 25 23 – 79

Kealakehe 73, Kohala 63

Anthony Trevino and Bryton Lewi scored in double figures as the Waveriders (2-2) won in Kapaau on Wednesday night.

John Nicolas and Mark Francisco reached double figures for the Cowboys (1-2.)

Hawaii Prep 63, Ka’u 47

Matija Vitorovic scored 24 points Wednesday and Jonah Hurney added 16 to lead host Ka Makani (2-1).

The Trojans (1-4) were led by Joven Padrigo (17 points) and Janslae Badua (14).

HPA won the JV game 57-20.

Ka’u 6 15 14 12 – 47

HPA 15 21 1 9 8 – 63

Hilo 73, Pahoa 17

Kekaukahi Alameda, Cresen Nobriga 10 and Jojo Balagot each scored 10 points as the Vikings (3-2) rolled Wednesday night at the Daggers’gym.

Jaymin Santiago-Burns scored nine for Pahoa (1-4).

Hilo 19 28 16 10– 73

Pahoa 4 3 4 - 6 –17

Tuesday soccer

Ka’u 2, Pahoa 0

Trevor Taylor and Kyle Calumpit scored in Pahoa to lead the Trojans.

Ryan Ah Yee earned the shutout.

Kamehameha 2, Konawaena 0

Israel Bowden and John DeMattos each scored and Jameson Sato collected the shutout for the host Warriors.