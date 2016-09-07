BIIF glance, Sept. 7
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF overall
Hilo 1-0 1-1
Keaau 1-0 1-0
Kealakehe 0-1 0-2
Waiakea 0-1 0-4
Division II
Kamehameha 1-0 3-0
Honokaa 1-0 2-0
Konawaena 0-1 1-1
Hawaii Prep 0-1 0-2
Friday
Honokaa at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Hawaii Prep at Konawaena, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Saturday
Hilo at Kealakehe, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Keaau at Waiakea, 11 a.m. JV, varsity follows
Eight-man: Kohala at Pahoa, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Red division
W-L
Waiakea 5-0
Kamehameha 4-0
Hilo 3-1
Keaau 2-3
Kealakehe 2-3
Konawaena 1-2
White division
Kohala 4-2
Pahoa 2-1
Honokaa 2-1
Hawaii Prep 3-3
Laupahoehoe 1-3
Ka’u 1-5
Blue division
Christian Liberty 4-1
Makua Lani 3-2
Parker 0-2
Ehunui 0-2
St. Joseph 1-3
HAAS 0-4
Tuesday
C-Liberty def. Makua Lani 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16
Stats: Christian Liberty, Telly Koon 20 kills, .235 hitting; Mary Pratt 20 digs; Rhylee Corpuz - 28 assists
JV: CLA wins 25-14, 25-6
Hawaii Prep def. Keaau 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25023
JV: Keaau wins 25-17, 25-17
Hilo def. Kohala 25-13, 27-25, 25-11
JV: Hilo wins 2-0
Honokaa def. Kealakehe 19-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9
Wednesday
Laupahoehoe at Kona, 6 p.m.
Ehunui at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Parker at HAAS, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Ka’u at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Pahoa at Waiakea 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Thursday
Makua Lani at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Friday
Ehunui at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
Hilo at Kealakehe, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Parker at Kohala, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Saturday
Laupahoehoe at St. Joseph, 6 p.m. Honokaa at HAAS, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Christian Liberty at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Kea’au at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Waiakea at Konawaena, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
CROSS-COUNTRY
Saturday, Sept. 10
At Kamehameha, 2 p.m.
AIR RIFLERY
Friday
At Waiakea, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Konawaena, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Saturday
At KBXtreme
Ka’u vs. Hilo, 9:30a.m.
Kamehameha vs. Kealakehe, 9:30 a.m.
Konawaena vs. Kamehameha, 1 p.m.
Ka’u vs. Kealakehe, 1 p.m.
