Wednesday | September 07, 2016
BIIF glance, Sept. 7

Published September 7, 2016 - 12:43am

FOOTBALL

Division I

BIIF overall

Hilo 1-0 1-1

Keaau 1-0 1-0

Kealakehe 0-1 0-2

Waiakea 0-1 0-4

Division II

Kamehameha 1-0 3-0

Honokaa 1-0 2-0

Konawaena 0-1 1-1

Hawaii Prep 0-1 0-2

Friday

Honokaa at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Hawaii Prep at Konawaena, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Saturday

Hilo at Kealakehe, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Keaau at Waiakea, 11 a.m. JV, varsity follows

Eight-man: Kohala at Pahoa, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Red division

W-L

Waiakea 5-0

Kamehameha 4-0

Hilo 3-1

Keaau 2-3

Kealakehe 2-3

Konawaena 1-2

White division

Kohala 4-2

Pahoa 2-1

Honokaa 2-1

Hawaii Prep 3-3

Laupahoehoe 1-3

Ka’u 1-5

Blue division

Christian Liberty 4-1

Makua Lani 3-2

Parker 0-2

Ehunui 0-2

St. Joseph 1-3

HAAS 0-4

Tuesday

C-Liberty def. Makua Lani 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16

Stats: Christian Liberty, Telly Koon 20 kills, .235 hitting; Mary Pratt 20 digs; Rhylee Corpuz - 28 assists

JV: CLA wins 25-14, 25-6

Hawaii Prep def. Keaau 20-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25023

JV: Keaau wins 25-17, 25-17

Hilo def. Kohala 25-13, 27-25, 25-11

JV: Hilo wins 2-0

Honokaa def. Kealakehe 19-25, 16-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9

Wednesday

Laupahoehoe at Kona, 6 p.m.

Ehunui at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Parker at HAAS, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Ka’u at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Pahoa at Waiakea 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Thursday

Makua Lani at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Friday

Ehunui at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

Hilo at Kealakehe, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Parker at Kohala, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Saturday

Laupahoehoe at St. Joseph, 6 p.m. Honokaa at HAAS, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Christian Liberty at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Kea’au at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Waiakea at Konawaena, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

CROSS-COUNTRY

Saturday, Sept. 10

At Kamehameha, 2 p.m.

AIR RIFLERY

Friday

At Waiakea, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Konawaena, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Saturday

At KBXtreme

Ka’u vs. Hilo, 9:30a.m.

Kamehameha vs. Kealakehe, 9:30 a.m.

Konawaena vs. Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

Ka’u vs. Kealakehe, 1 p.m.

 

