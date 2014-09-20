Tuesday | September 20, 2016
BIIF glance, Sept. 21

Published September 20, 2014 - 1:17am

FOOTBALL

Division I

BIIF Overall PF PA

Hilo 4-0 5-0 179 47

Kealakehe 2-2 2-3 70 83

Waiakea 1-3 1-5 107 175

Keaau 0-4 0-5 47 184

Division II

Kamehameha 3-1 3-1 100 72

Konawaena 3-1 4-1 127 56

Honokaa 2-2 2-2 86 126

HPA 1-3 2-4 108 118

8-man

Ka‘u 2-0 2-1 146 73

Kohala 1-1 3-1 140 62

Pahoa 0-2 0-4 6 159

WEEK 4

Friday’s results

Kamehameha 25, Waiakea 18

JV: Waiakea wins 38-26

HPA at Konawaena, late

8-man: Konawaena 56, Pahoa 6

Saturday’s results

Honokaa 45, Keaau 18

JV: Honokaa wins 21-6

Hilo 7, Kealakehe 0

WEEK 5

Sept. 26

Konawaena at Honokaa, after 5 p.m. JV

Kealakehe at Waiakea, after 5 p.m. JV

Kamehameha JV at Ka‘u-8, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27

Kamehameha at HPA, 2 p.m.

Hilo at Keaau, after 2 p.m. JV

8-man: Kohala at Pahoa, 2 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division I

W-L

Kamehameha 9-0

Hilo 7-1

Waiakea 7-1

Kealakehe 6-2

Keaau 2-5

Division II

W-L

Konawaena 8-0

Hawaii Prep 6-1

Pahoa 3-4

Honokaa 3-5

East-Pac 2-5

Ka’u 1-6

Laupahoehoe 2-6

Parker 1-7

Kohala 1-7

Makua Lani 0-8

Thursday’s result

Kamehameha def. Makua Lani 25-4, 25-5, 25-12

Friday’s results

Pahoa def. Kohala 25-14, 25-11, 25-13

JV: Pahoa wins 25-7, 25-12

Honokaa def. Ka‘u 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

JV: Ka’u wins 25-11, 25-16

Saturday’s matches

Konawaena def. East-Pac 25-7, 25-10, 25-15

JV: Konawaena wins 25-11, 25-20

Hilo def. Hawaii Prep 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

JV: Hilo wins 25-12, 25-7

Waiakea def. Parker 25-6, 25-3, 25-6

Keaau def Laupahoehoe 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17

JV: Keaau def. HAAS 26-24, 25-18

 

