BIIF glance, Sept. 21
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF Overall PF PA
Hilo 4-0 5-0 179 47
Kealakehe 2-2 2-3 70 83
Waiakea 1-3 1-5 107 175
Keaau 0-4 0-5 47 184
Division II
Kamehameha 3-1 3-1 100 72
Konawaena 3-1 4-1 127 56
Honokaa 2-2 2-2 86 126
HPA 1-3 2-4 108 118
8-man
Ka‘u 2-0 2-1 146 73
Kohala 1-1 3-1 140 62
Pahoa 0-2 0-4 6 159
WEEK 4
Friday’s results
Kamehameha 25, Waiakea 18
JV: Waiakea wins 38-26
HPA at Konawaena, late
8-man: Konawaena 56, Pahoa 6
Saturday’s results
Honokaa 45, Keaau 18
JV: Honokaa wins 21-6
Hilo 7, Kealakehe 0
WEEK 5
Sept. 26
Konawaena at Honokaa, after 5 p.m. JV
Kealakehe at Waiakea, after 5 p.m. JV
Kamehameha JV at Ka‘u-8, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
Kamehameha at HPA, 2 p.m.
Hilo at Keaau, after 2 p.m. JV
8-man: Kohala at Pahoa, 2 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
W-L
Kamehameha 9-0
Hilo 7-1
Waiakea 7-1
Kealakehe 6-2
Keaau 2-5
Division II
W-L
Konawaena 8-0
Hawaii Prep 6-1
Pahoa 3-4
Honokaa 3-5
East-Pac 2-5
Ka’u 1-6
Laupahoehoe 2-6
Parker 1-7
Kohala 1-7
Makua Lani 0-8
Thursday’s result
Kamehameha def. Makua Lani 25-4, 25-5, 25-12
Friday’s results
Pahoa def. Kohala 25-14, 25-11, 25-13
JV: Pahoa wins 25-7, 25-12
Honokaa def. Ka‘u 16-25, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11
JV: Ka’u wins 25-11, 25-16
Saturday’s matches
Konawaena def. East-Pac 25-7, 25-10, 25-15
JV: Konawaena wins 25-11, 25-20
Hilo def. Hawaii Prep 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
JV: Hilo wins 25-12, 25-7
Waiakea def. Parker 25-6, 25-3, 25-6
Keaau def Laupahoehoe 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17
JV: Keaau def. HAAS 26-24, 25-18
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.