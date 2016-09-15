BIIF glance, Sept. 15
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF overall
Hilo 2-0 2-1
Keaau 1-1 1-1
Waiakea 1-1 1-4
Kealakehe 0-2 0-3
Division II
Kamehameha 2-0 4-0
Konawaena 1-1 2-1
Honokaa 1-1 2-1
Hawaii Prep 0-2 0-3
Eight-man
Kohala 1-0
Ka’u 1-0
Pahoa 0-2
Friday
Kealakehe at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Keaau at Honokaa, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Saturday
Hawaii Prep at Hilo, 6 p.m.
Waiakea at Konawaena, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Eight-man: Pahoa at Ka’u, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Red division
W-L
Waiakea 8-0
Kamehameha 7-0
Hilo 5-1
Konawaena 3-3
Keaau 3-5
Kealakehe 2-5
White division
Kohala 6-2
Honokaa 4-2
Hawaii Prep 5-3
Pahoa 3-3
Laupahoehoe 1-6
Ka’u 1-9
Blue division
Christian Liberty 5-1
St. Joseph 4-3
Makua Lani 4-4
Ehunui 1-5
HAAS 1-6
Parker 0-5
Monday
Hawaii Prep def. 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18
Makua Lani def. Parker 25-22, 27-15, 25-14
JV: Makua Lani wins 25-15, 25-18
Tuesday
Hilo def. Ka’u 25-11 25-11, 25-17
JV: Hilo wins 25-9, 25-8
Kamehameha def. Honokaa 25-21, 25-16, and 25-12.
Stats: (Naniloa Spaar with 12 kills followed by Kailee Yoshimura and Keanu Akui with 6 kills each.)
JV: Kamehameha wins 25-16, 25-9
Wednesday
St. Joseph def. Makua Lani 23-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 15-12
Keaau def. Pahoa 25-22, 27-25, 25-14
Ehunui def. HAAS 3-2
Waiakea def. Laupahoehoe 25-6, 25-6, 25-11
Thursday
Kohala def. Ka’u 25-10, 25-18, 25-12
JV: Kohala wins 22-25, 25-3, 15-10
Konawaena def. Ehunui 25-8, 25-11, 25-9
Friday
Laupahoehoe at Ehunui, 6 p.m.
HAAS at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Kealakehe at Waiakea, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Saturday
St. Joseph at Kohala, 10 a.m.
Ka’u at Parker, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows
Konawaena at Keaau, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows
Makua Lani at Pahoa, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows
Honokaa at CLA, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows
CROSS-COUNTRY
Saturday
At Kealakehe, 10 a.m.
AIR RIFLERY
Saturday
All schools at Kamehameha, 9 a.m. (two meets – the second is a make-up for the postponed Sept. 2 meet).
BOWLING
Saturday
At KBXtreme
Ka’u vs Kamehameha, 9:30 a.m.
Konawaena vs Hilo, 9:30 a.m.
Ka’u vs Konawaena, 1 p.m.
Kealakehe vs Hilo, 1 p.m.
