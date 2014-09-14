BIIF glance, Sept. 15
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF Overall PF PA
Hilo 3-0 4-0 172 47
Kealakehe 2-1 2-2 70 76
Waiakea 1-2 1-4 89 150
Keaau 0-3 0-4 29 139
Division II
Konawaena 2-1 3-1 100 36
Kamehameha 2-1 2-1 75 54
HPA 1-2 2-3 88 91
Honokaa 1-2 1-2 41 108
8-man
Ka‘u 2-0 2-1 146 73
Kohala 1-1 3-1 140 62
Pahoa 0-2 0-3 6 159
WEEK 3
Friday’s results
Kamehameha 35, Kealakehe 21;
JV: Kamehameha wins 20-7
Hilo 51, Honokaa 0
JV: Hilo wins 35-0
8-man: Ka’u 62, Pahoa 0
Saturday’s results
HPA 37, Keaau 0
Konawaena 44, Waiakea 3
JV: Konawaena wins 34-13
Eight-man: Kohala 49, Keaau JV 6
WEEK 4
Sept. 19
HPA at Konawaena, 7 p.m.
Waiakea at Kamehameha, after 5 p.m. JV
Pahoa-8 at Konawaena JV, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20
Keaau at Honokaa, after 5 p.m. JV
Hilo at Kealakehe, after 5 p.m. JV
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Division I
W-L
Kamehameha 7-0
Hilo 6-0
Waiakea 5-1
Kealakehe 5-2
Keaau 1-5
Division II
W-L
Konawaena 6-0
Hawaii Prep 5-0
East-Pac 2-3
Honokaa 2-4
Ka’u 1-4
Pahoa 1-4
Kohala 1-5
Laupahoehoe 1-5
Parker 1-5
Makua Lani 0-6
Friday’s results
East-Pac def. Parker 25-22, 25-18, 25-7
Keaau def. Kohala 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
JV: Keaau wins 25-21, 25-6
Saturday’s results
Kealakehe def. Pahoa 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
JV: Pahoa wins 25-13, 25-19
Konawaena def. Ka‘u 25-17, 25-17, 25-11
JV: Ka’u wins 2-1
Waiakea def. Makua Lani 25-11, 25-4, 25-6
Hilo def. Laupahoehoe 25-6, 25-10, 25-2
JV: Hilo def. HAAS 25-10, 25-12
Tuesday’s matches
Parker at Laupahoehoe, 6 p.m.
Hilo at Kamehameha, after 6 p.m. JV
Honokaa at Kealakehe, after 6 p.m. JV
Makua Lani at Konawaena, after 6 p.m. JV
Wednesday’s matches
HPA at Kohala, after 6 p.m. JV
Pahoa at East-Pac, after 6 p.m. JV
Ka‘u at Waiakea, after 6 p.m. JV
Friday’s matches
Kohala at Pahoa, after 6 p.m. JV
Kamehameha at Makua Lani, 6 p.m.
Honokaa at Ka‘u, after 6 p.m. JV
Saturday’s matches
Parker at Waiakea, 10 a.m.
East-Pac at Konawaena, after 10 a.m. JV
Keaau at Laupahoehoe, after 10 a.m. JV
HPA at Hilo, after 10 a.m. JV
AIR RIFLERY
Saturday
at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Saturday
At KBXtreme, Kailua-Kona
Afternoon session
Kealakehe vs. Kamehameha
Hilo vs. Konawaena
CROSS COUNTRY
Saturday
at Waiakea, 10 a.m.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.