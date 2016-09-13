Tuesday | September 13, 2016
BIIF glance, Sept. 13

Published September 13, 2016 - 1:20am

FOOTBALL

Division I

BIIF overall

Hilo 2-0 2-1

Keaau 1-1 1-1

Waiakea 1-1 1-4

Kealakehe 0-2 0-3

Division II

Kamehameha 2-0 4-0

Konawaena 1-1 2-1

Honokaa 1-1 2-1

Hawaii Prep 0-2 0-3

Eight-man

Kohala 1-0

Ka’u 1-0

Pahoa 0-2

Sept. 9

Kamehameha 43, Honokaa 21

Konawaena 62, Hawaii Prep 6

Sept. 10

Kealakehe 28, Hilo 25

Waiakea 42, Keaau 6

Eight-man: Kohala 48, Pahoa 8

Friday

Kealakehe at Kamehameha, , 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Keaau at Honokaa, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Saturday

Hawaii Prep at Hilo, 7 p.m.

Waiakea at Konawaena, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Eight-man: Pahoa at Ka’u, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Red division

W-L

Waiakea 7-0

Kamehameha 6-0

Hilo 4-1

Konawaena 2-3

Kealakehe 2-5

Keaau 2-5

White division

Honokaa 4-1

Kohala 5-2

Hawaii Prep 5-3

Pahoa 3-2

Laupahoehoe 1-5

Ka’u 1-7

Blue division

Christian Liberty 5-1

Makua Lani 4-3

St. Joseph 3-3

HAAS 1-5

Ehunui 0-4

Parker 0-5

Friday

Pahoa def. Ehuni 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20

Hilo def. Kealakehe 25-13, 15-19, 25-9

Kohala def. Parker 25-17, 25-15, 25-21

Saturday

Waiakea def. Konawaena 12-25, 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 15-11

JV: Waiakea wins 20-25, 25-15, 16-14

St. Joseph def. Laupahoehoe 25-16, 25-19, 25-27, 25-17

Honokaa def. HAAS 25-8, 25-11, 25-15

JV: Honokaa wins 25-14, 25-5

Kamehameha def. Keaau 25-22, 25-19, 25-8

Stats: Kamehameha (Kailee Yoshimura and Naniloa Spaar 6 kills each; Cienna Daog six aces)

JV: Kamehameha wins 25-14, 25-9

Christian Liberty def. Ka’u 26-24, 25-16, 25-19

Stats: Christian Liberty (Chantal Koon 13 kills; Mary Pratt 10 digs, 5 aces; Rhymes Corpuz 15 assists)

JV: C-Liberty wins 25-20, 25-22

Monday

Hawaii Prep def. 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18

Makua Lani def. Parker 25-22, 27-15, 25-14

JV: Makua Lani wins 25-15, 25-18

Tuesday

Hilo at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Kamehameha at Honokaa, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Wednesday

Makua Lani at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

HAAS at Ehunui, 6 p.m.

Waiakea at Laupahoehoe, 6 p.m.

Christian Liberty at Parker, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Keaau at Pahoa, 6 p.m JV, varsity follows

Thursday

Ka’u at Kohala, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follow

Friday

Laupahoehoe at Ehunui, 6 p.m.

HAAS at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Kealakehe at Waiakea, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Saturday

St. Joseph at Kohala, 10 a.m.

Ka’u at Parker, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows

Konawaena at Keaau, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows

Makua Lani at Pahoa, 10 a.m. JV, varsity follows

Honokaa at CLA, 6 p.m. JV, varsity follows

CROSS-COUNTRY

Saturday

At Kealakehe, 10 p.m.

AIR RIFLERY

Saturday

All schools at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Saturday

At KBXtreme

Ka’u vs Kamehameha, 9:30 a.m.

Konawaena vs Hilo, 9:30 a.m.

Ka’u vs Konawaena, 1 p.m.

Kealakehe vs Hilo, 1 p.m

 

