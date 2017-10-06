Friday | October 06, 2017
About Us | Contact | Subscribe

BIIF glance, Oct. 6

Published October 6, 2017 - 12:51am
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

FOOTBALL

Division I

BIIF Overall

Hilo 5-1 6-1

Kealakehe 4-2 4-5

Keaau 2-4 2-4

Waiakea 0-6 1-8

Division II

Konawaena 7-0 7-2

Kamehameha 4-2 6-3

Honokaa 2-4 3-4

Hawaii Prep 1-6 2-6

Eight-man

Ka‘u 3-1 3-2

Pahoa 3-1 5-1

Kohala 0-4 0-5

Week 7

Friday

Waiakea at Keaau, after 5 p.m. JV

Kamehameha at Honokaa, after 5 p.m. JV

Saturday

Konawaena def. HPA, forfeit

Kealakehe at Hilo, after 5 p.m. JV

Eight-man

Kohala at Ka‘u, 1 p.m.

BIIF D-II championships

Friday, Oct. 20

Kamehameha at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

BIIF D-I championships

Saturday, Oct. 21

Hilo vs. Kealakehe, 7 p.m. site TBD

VOLLEYBALL

Red division

W-L

Hilo 13-1

Waiakea 12-2

Kamehameha 12-3

Hawaii Prep 8-7

Konawaena 7-7

Keaau 5-9

White division

Kealakehe 9-4

Kohala 10-6

Ka‘u 8-6

Honokaa 7-8

Christian Liberty 7-8

Pahoa 5-11

Blue division

Makua Lani 9-6

Ehunui 6-8

St. Joseph 5-9

Laupahoehoe 3-10

Parker 3-12

HAAS 0-12

Note: St. Joseph, Christian Liberty, Laupahoehoe and Ehunui don’t have JV teams

Tuesday

Christian Liberty def. Pahoa 25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 25-9

Kamehameha def. 25-15, 25-8, 28-30, 25-13

JV: KS-Hawaii wins 2-0

Wednesday

Kohala def. Honokaa 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15

Makua Lani def. Parker 25-18, 25-6, 25-22

Thursday

Pahoa def. Laupahoehoe 25-22, 25-11, 25-17

Waiakea def. KS-Hawaii 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23

JV: Waiakea wins 2-0

Konawaena def. HPA 26-24, 17-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11

JV: HPA wins 2-0

Hilo def. Keaau 25-9, 25-20, 25-22

JV: Hilo wins 2-0

Friday

Kealakehe at Ka‘u, after 6 p.m. JV

Parker at HAAS, after 6 p.m. JV

Saturday

HAAS at Laupahoehoe, 10 a.m.

AIR RIFLERY

Saturday

BIIF championships, 3 p.m. at Waiakea

BOWLING

Oct. 14 at KBXtreme

BIIF championships

CROSS-COUNTRY

Saturday

At Keaau, 2 p.m.

 

Rules for posting comments

Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.

Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so.  Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.

IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process. 

Do not post:

  • Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
  • Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
  • Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
  • Personal attacks, insults or threats.
  • The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
  • Comments unrelated to the story.

If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.

 