BIIF glance, Oct. 6
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF Overall
Hilo 5-1 6-1
Kealakehe 4-2 4-5
Keaau 2-4 2-4
Waiakea 0-6 1-8
Division II
Konawaena 7-0 7-2
Kamehameha 4-2 6-3
Honokaa 2-4 3-4
Hawaii Prep 1-6 2-6
Eight-man
Ka‘u 3-1 3-2
Pahoa 3-1 5-1
Kohala 0-4 0-5
Week 7
Friday
Waiakea at Keaau, after 5 p.m. JV
Kamehameha at Honokaa, after 5 p.m. JV
Saturday
Konawaena def. HPA, forfeit
Kealakehe at Hilo, after 5 p.m. JV
Eight-man
Kohala at Ka‘u, 1 p.m.
BIIF D-II championships
Friday, Oct. 20
Kamehameha at Konawaena, 7 p.m.
BIIF D-I championships
Saturday, Oct. 21
Hilo vs. Kealakehe, 7 p.m. site TBD
VOLLEYBALL
Red division
W-L
Hilo 13-1
Waiakea 12-2
Kamehameha 12-3
Hawaii Prep 8-7
Konawaena 7-7
Keaau 5-9
White division
Kealakehe 9-4
Kohala 10-6
Ka‘u 8-6
Honokaa 7-8
Christian Liberty 7-8
Pahoa 5-11
Blue division
Makua Lani 9-6
Ehunui 6-8
St. Joseph 5-9
Laupahoehoe 3-10
Parker 3-12
HAAS 0-12
Note: St. Joseph, Christian Liberty, Laupahoehoe and Ehunui don’t have JV teams
Tuesday
Christian Liberty def. Pahoa 25-14, 25-27, 25-22, 25-9
Kamehameha def. 25-15, 25-8, 28-30, 25-13
JV: KS-Hawaii wins 2-0
Wednesday
Kohala def. Honokaa 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-9, 25-15
Makua Lani def. Parker 25-18, 25-6, 25-22
Thursday
Pahoa def. Laupahoehoe 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
Waiakea def. KS-Hawaii 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23
JV: Waiakea wins 2-0
Konawaena def. HPA 26-24, 17-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11
JV: HPA wins 2-0
Hilo def. Keaau 25-9, 25-20, 25-22
JV: Hilo wins 2-0
Friday
Kealakehe at Ka‘u, after 6 p.m. JV
Parker at HAAS, after 6 p.m. JV
Saturday
HAAS at Laupahoehoe, 10 a.m.
AIR RIFLERY
Saturday
BIIF championships, 3 p.m. at Waiakea
BOWLING
Oct. 14 at KBXtreme
BIIF championships
CROSS-COUNTRY
Saturday
At Keaau, 2 p.m.
