BIIF glance, Jan. 4
BASKETBALL
Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV
Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe
Boys
Standings
Division I
W-L
Waiakea 2-0
Hilo 2-0
Konawaena 1-0
Kamehameha 1-1
Keaau 1-2
Kealakehe 0-1
Division II
Honokaa 3-0
Kohala 1-0
Hawaii Prep 0-0
Pahoa 1-1
Ka’u 0-2
St. Joseph 0-2
Laupahoehoe 0-3
Dec. 28
Waiakea 63, Keaau 47
Hilo 65, Laupahoehoe 9
Konawaena 54, St. Joseph 18
Thursday
Laupahoehoe at Konawaena, not reported
Tuesday
Kamehameha 50, Keaau 48
Kohala 68, St. Joseph 54
Hilo 44, Kealakehe 37
Honokaa 52, Ka‘u 22
Thursday
Kamehameha at HPA
JV: Parker at Makua Lani, 6 p.m.
Friday
Pahoa at St. Joseph, at UHH gym
Konawaena at Hilo
Kealakehe at Keaau
Honokaa at Kohala
Ka‘u at Laupahoehoe
Girls
Standings
Division I
W-L
Waiakea 4-0
Hilo 4-0
Konawaena 2-0
Honokaa 2-1
Keaau 1-2
Kealakehe 0-5
Division II
Kamehameha 3-2
Pahoa 2-3
Ka‘u 1-2
Kohala 1-3
Hawaii Prep 0-2
Friday
Hilo 75, Pahoa 9
Waiakea 63, Kamehameha 46
Konawaena 81, Kealakehe 15
Honokaa 48, Ka‘u 34
Monday
Hilo 67, Kohala 25
Wednesday
Keaau at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
Hilo at Honokaa
Ka‘u at Konawaena
Waiakea at Kohala
Friday
Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Kamehameha at Hilo
Honokaa at Konawaena
Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep
Waiakea at Keaau
Ka‘u at Kohala
SOCCER
Standings
Red Division
W-L-T Pts
Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18
Kealakehe 4-1-0 12
Hilo 4-2-0 12
Honokaa 1-3-2 5
Kamehameha 1-4-0 3
White division
Waiakea 5-2-0 15
Keaau 5-2-0 15
Makua Lani 4-1-1 13
Konawaena 4-3-1 13
Blue division
Kohala 1-4-0 3
Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0
Pahoa 0-4-0 0
Ka’u 0-5-0 0
Girls
Red division
W-L-T Pts
Hilo 6-1-0 18
Konawaena 2-2-1 7
Waiakea 2-3-1 7
White division
Kamehameha 5-0-1 16
Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10
Makua Lani 2-2-0 6
Blue division
Honokaa 3-3-0 9
Keaau 0-4-0 0
Kealakehe 0-6-0 0
Tuesday
Boys
Pahoa at Christian Liberty, ppd until Jan. 12
Hilo 4, Waiakea 2.
Konawaena 1, Honokaa 1
Girls
Hilo 2, Waiakea 0
Konawaena at Honokaa, not reported
Wednesday
Boys
Keaau at Kealakehe, 4 p.m.
Makua Lani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.
Girls
Keaau at Kealakehe, 2 p.m.
Makua Lani at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.
Jan. 7
Boys
Christian Liberty at Ka’u, 3 p.m.
Hawaii Prep vs. Makua Lani, 4 p.m. at Kealakehe
Waiakea at Honokaa, 4 p.m.
Kamehameha at Keaau, 4 p.m.
Kealakehe at Konawaena, 7 p.m.
Girls
Hawaii Prep vs. Makua Lani, 2 p.m. at Kealakehe
Waiakea at Honokaa, 2 p.m.
Kamehameha at Keaau, 2 p.m.
Kealakehe at Konawaena, 5 p.m.
PADDLING
Jan. 7
All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay
SWIMMING and DIVING
Jan. 7
Swimming, 10 a.m. at Kamehameha
Diving, 1:30 p.m. at KSH
WRESTLING
Jan. 7
At Kealakehe
