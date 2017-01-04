Wednesday | January 04, 2017
BIIF glance, Jan. 4

Published January 4, 2017 - 12:17am
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

BASKETBALL

Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV

Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe

Boys

Standings

Division I

W-L

Waiakea 2-0

Hilo 2-0

Konawaena 1-0

Kamehameha 1-1

Keaau 1-2

Kealakehe 0-1

Division II

Honokaa 3-0

Kohala 1-0

Hawaii Prep 0-0

Pahoa 1-1

Ka’u 0-2

St. Joseph 0-2

Laupahoehoe 0-3

Dec. 28

Waiakea 63, Keaau 47

Hilo 65, Laupahoehoe 9

Konawaena 54, St. Joseph 18

Thursday

Laupahoehoe at Konawaena, not reported

Tuesday

Kamehameha 50, Keaau 48

Kohala 68, St. Joseph 54

Hilo 44, Kealakehe 37

Honokaa 52, Ka‘u 22

Thursday

Kamehameha at HPA

JV: Parker at Makua Lani, 6 p.m.

Friday

Pahoa at St. Joseph, at UHH gym

Konawaena at Hilo

Kealakehe at Keaau

Honokaa at Kohala

Ka‘u at Laupahoehoe

Girls

Standings

Division I

W-L

Waiakea 4-0

Hilo 4-0

Konawaena 2-0

Honokaa 2-1

Keaau 1-2

Kealakehe 0-5

Division II

Kamehameha 3-2

Pahoa 2-3

Ka‘u 1-2

Kohala 1-3

Hawaii Prep 0-2

Friday

Hilo 75, Pahoa 9

Waiakea 63, Kamehameha 46

Konawaena 81, Kealakehe 15

Honokaa 48, Ka‘u 34

Monday

Hilo 67, Kohala 25

Wednesday

Keaau at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

Hilo at Honokaa

Ka‘u at Konawaena

Waiakea at Kohala

Friday

Hawaii Prep at Keaau, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Kamehameha at Hilo

Honokaa at Konawaena

Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep

Waiakea at Keaau

Ka‘u at Kohala

SOCCER

Standings

Red Division

W-L-T Pts

Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18

Kealakehe 4-1-0 12

Hilo 4-2-0 12

Honokaa 1-3-2 5

Kamehameha 1-4-0 3

White division

Waiakea 5-2-0 15

Keaau 5-2-0 15

Makua Lani 4-1-1 13

Konawaena 4-3-1 13

Blue division

Kohala 1-4-0 3

Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0

Pahoa 0-4-0 0

Ka’u 0-5-0 0

Girls

Red division

W-L-T Pts

Hilo 6-1-0 18

Konawaena 2-2-1 7

Waiakea 2-3-1 7

White division

Kamehameha 5-0-1 16

Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10

Makua Lani 2-2-0 6

Blue division

Honokaa 3-3-0 9

Keaau 0-4-0 0

Kealakehe 0-6-0 0

Tuesday

Boys

Pahoa at Christian Liberty, ppd until Jan. 12

Hilo 4, Waiakea 2.

Konawaena 1, Honokaa 1

Girls

Hilo 2, Waiakea 0

Konawaena at Honokaa, not reported

Wednesday

Boys

Keaau at Kealakehe, 4 p.m.

Makua Lani at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.

Girls

Keaau at Kealakehe, 2 p.m.

Makua Lani at Kamehameha, 2 p.m.

Jan. 7

Boys

Christian Liberty at Ka’u, 3 p.m.

Hawaii Prep vs. Makua Lani, 4 p.m. at Kealakehe

Waiakea at Honokaa, 4 p.m.

Kamehameha at Keaau, 4 p.m.

Kealakehe at Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Girls

Hawaii Prep vs. Makua Lani, 2 p.m. at Kealakehe

Waiakea at Honokaa, 2 p.m.

Kamehameha at Keaau, 2 p.m.

Kealakehe at Konawaena, 5 p.m.

PADDLING

Jan. 7

All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay

SWIMMING and DIVING

Jan. 7

Swimming, 10 a.m. at Kamehameha

Diving, 1:30 p.m. at KSH

WRESTLING

Jan. 7

At Kealakehe

 

