Friday | January 13, 2017
BIIF glance, Jan. 13

BASKETBALL

Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa boys, girls, Laupahoehoe have no JV

Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe; Christian Liberty girls follow Pahoa;

Boys

Standings

Division I

W-L

Konawaena 4-0

Waiakea 3-0

Kamehameha 3-2

Keaau 3-2

Hilo 3-2

Kealakehe 2-2

Division II

Honokaa 4-0

Hawaii Prep 2-1

St. Joseph 2-3

Kohala 1-2

Ka’u 1-4

Pahoa 1-4

Laupahoehoe 0-7

Monday

Hawaii Prep 63, Pahoa 24

Kamehameha 60, Hilo 49

Keaau 85, Laupahoehoe 46

Kealakehe 61, Ka‘u 48

Wednesday

Konawaena 54, Kamehameha 48

Hilo 73, Pahoa 17

Kealakehe 73, Kohala 63

Hawaii Prep 63, Ka‘u 47

Waiakea 79, St. Joseph 50

Thursday

St. Joseph 86, Laupahoehoe 33

Saturday

Waiakea at Pahoa, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha at Kohala

HPA at Kealakehe

Ka‘u at Keaau

Konawaena at Honokaa

Girls

Standings

Division I

W-L

Hilo 8-0

Waiakea 7-0

Konawaena 5-0

Keaau 3-4

Honokaa 2-3

Kealakehe 1-5

Division II

Kamehameha 3-3

Ka‘u 2-5

Pahoa 2-5

Kohala 2-5

Hawaii Prep 0-5

Tuesday

Waiakea 66, Hawaii Prep 16

Ka’u 59, Pahoa 36

Hilo 63, Keaau 14

Honokaa 58, Kealakehe 22

Konawaena 75, Kohala 14

Thursday

Hilo 65, Ka’u 24

Hawaii Prep at Konawaena

Friday

Kealakehe at Kamehameha

Kohala at Hawaii Prep

Konawaena at Keaau

Ka‘u at Waiakea

Saturday

Honokaa at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Standings

Red Division

W-L-T Pts

Hawaii Prep 8-0-0 24

Kealakehe 8-1-0 24

Hilo 5-2-0 15

Kamehameha 4-4-0 12

Honokaa 1-5-2 5

White division

Waiakea 6-3-0 18

Keaau 5-5-0 15

Makua Lani 4-4-1 13

Konawaena 4-5-1 13

Blue division

Kohala 4-4-0 12

Ka’u 2-5-0 6

Pahoa 1-7-0 0

Christian Liberty 0-7-0 0

Girls

Red division

W-L-T Pts

Hilo 7-1-0 21

Konawaena 4-3-1 13

Waiakea 4-3-1 13

White division

Kamehameha 8-0-1 25

Hawaii Prep 5-2-1 16

Makua Lani 2-5-0 6

Blue division

Honokaa 3-5-0 9

Kealakehe 1-8-0 3

Keaau 0-7-0 0

Saturday

Boys

Kohala 3, Pahoa 2

Tuesday

Boys

Ka‘u 2, Pahoa 0

Kamehameha 2, Konawaena 0

Kohala 2, Christian Liberty 1

Girls

Kamehameha 4, Kona 0

Wednesday

Boys

Hawaii Prep 9, Keaau 0

Hilo 5, Makua Lani 3

Waiakea 9, Kealakehe 0

Boys

Hawaii Prep 9, Keaau 0

Hilo 1, Makua Lani 0

Kealakehe 2, Waiakea 0

Thursday

Boys

Pahoa 2, Christian Liberty 0

Saturday

Boys

Hilo at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.

Kohala at Ka‘u, 3 p.m.

Konawaena at Waiakea, 4 p.m.

Makua Lani at Keaau, 4 p.m.

Kealakehe at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Girls

Konawaena at Waiakea, 2 p.m.

Makua Lani at Keaau, 2 p.m.

Honokaa at Hilo, 3 p.m.

Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

PADDLING

Saturday

All schools, 10 a.m. at Kailua Bay

SWIMMING and DIVING

At Waimea

Friday

Diving, 4 p.m.

Saturday

Swimming, Hawaii Prep Invitational, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING

Saturday

At Hilo, 10 a.m.

 

