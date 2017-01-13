BIIF glance, Jan. 13
BASKETBALL
Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa boys, girls, Laupahoehoe have no JV
Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe; Christian Liberty girls follow Pahoa;
Boys
Standings
Division I
W-L
Konawaena 4-0
Waiakea 3-0
Kamehameha 3-2
Keaau 3-2
Hilo 3-2
Kealakehe 2-2
Division II
Honokaa 4-0
Hawaii Prep 2-1
St. Joseph 2-3
Kohala 1-2
Ka’u 1-4
Pahoa 1-4
Laupahoehoe 0-7
Monday
Hawaii Prep 63, Pahoa 24
Kamehameha 60, Hilo 49
Keaau 85, Laupahoehoe 46
Kealakehe 61, Ka‘u 48
Wednesday
Konawaena 54, Kamehameha 48
Hilo 73, Pahoa 17
Kealakehe 73, Kohala 63
Hawaii Prep 63, Ka‘u 47
Waiakea 79, St. Joseph 50
Thursday
St. Joseph 86, Laupahoehoe 33
Saturday
Waiakea at Pahoa, 7:30 p.m.
Kamehameha at Kohala
HPA at Kealakehe
Ka‘u at Keaau
Konawaena at Honokaa
Girls
Standings
Division I
W-L
Hilo 8-0
Waiakea 7-0
Konawaena 5-0
Keaau 3-4
Honokaa 2-3
Kealakehe 1-5
Division II
Kamehameha 3-3
Ka‘u 2-5
Pahoa 2-5
Kohala 2-5
Hawaii Prep 0-5
Tuesday
Waiakea 66, Hawaii Prep 16
Ka’u 59, Pahoa 36
Hilo 63, Keaau 14
Honokaa 58, Kealakehe 22
Konawaena 75, Kohala 14
Thursday
Hilo 65, Ka’u 24
Hawaii Prep at Konawaena
Friday
Kealakehe at Kamehameha
Kohala at Hawaii Prep
Konawaena at Keaau
Ka‘u at Waiakea
Saturday
Honokaa at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Standings
Red Division
W-L-T Pts
Hawaii Prep 8-0-0 24
Kealakehe 8-1-0 24
Hilo 5-2-0 15
Kamehameha 4-4-0 12
Honokaa 1-5-2 5
White division
Waiakea 6-3-0 18
Keaau 5-5-0 15
Makua Lani 4-4-1 13
Konawaena 4-5-1 13
Blue division
Kohala 4-4-0 12
Ka’u 2-5-0 6
Pahoa 1-7-0 0
Christian Liberty 0-7-0 0
Girls
Red division
W-L-T Pts
Hilo 7-1-0 21
Konawaena 4-3-1 13
Waiakea 4-3-1 13
White division
Kamehameha 8-0-1 25
Hawaii Prep 5-2-1 16
Makua Lani 2-5-0 6
Blue division
Honokaa 3-5-0 9
Kealakehe 1-8-0 3
Keaau 0-7-0 0
Saturday
Boys
Kohala 3, Pahoa 2
Tuesday
Boys
Ka‘u 2, Pahoa 0
Kamehameha 2, Konawaena 0
Kohala 2, Christian Liberty 1
Girls
Kamehameha 4, Kona 0
Wednesday
Boys
Hawaii Prep 9, Keaau 0
Hilo 5, Makua Lani 3
Waiakea 9, Kealakehe 0
Boys
Hawaii Prep 9, Keaau 0
Hilo 1, Makua Lani 0
Kealakehe 2, Waiakea 0
Thursday
Boys
Pahoa 2, Christian Liberty 0
Saturday
Boys
Hilo at Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m.
Kohala at Ka‘u, 3 p.m.
Konawaena at Waiakea, 4 p.m.
Makua Lani at Keaau, 4 p.m.
Kealakehe at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.
Girls
Konawaena at Waiakea, 2 p.m.
Makua Lani at Keaau, 2 p.m.
Honokaa at Hilo, 3 p.m.
Hawaii Prep at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.
PADDLING
Saturday
All schools, 10 a.m. at Kailua Bay
SWIMMING and DIVING
At Waimea
Friday
Diving, 4 p.m.
Saturday
Swimming, Hawaii Prep Invitational, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING
Saturday
At Hilo, 10 a.m.
