BIIF glance, Dec. 30
BASKETBALL
Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV
Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe
Boys
Standings
Division I
Waiakea 2-0
Konawaena 1-0
Hilo 1-0
Kealakehe 0-0
Keaau 1-1
Kamehameha 0-1
Division I
Honokaa 2-0
Hawaii Prep 0-0
Kohala 0-0
Pahoa 1-1
St. Joseph 0-1
Ka’u 0-1
Laupahoehoe 0-3
Dec. 28
Waiakea 63, Keaau 47
Hilo 65, Laupahoehoe 9
Konawaena 54, St. Joseph 18
Thursday
Laupahoehoe at Konawaena, not reported
Tuesday
Kamehameha at Keaau
Kohala at St. Joseph
Hilo at Kealakehe
Honokaa at Ka‘u
Thursday
Kamehameha at HPA
JV: Parker at Makua Lani
Jan. 6
Pahoa at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Konawaena at Hilo
Kealakehe at Keaau
Honokaa at Kohala
Ka‘u at Laupahoehoe
Girls
Standings
Division I
W-L
Waiakea 3-0
Hilo 2-0
Konawaena 1-0
Honokaa 1-1
Keaau 1-2
Kealakehe 0-4
Division II
Kamehameha 3-1
Pahoa 2-2
Ka‘u 1-1
Kohala 1-2
Hawaii Prep 0-2
Dec. 27
Kamehameha 54, Pahoa 26
Waiakea 39, Honokaa 30
Hilo 71, Kealakehe 24
Kohala 46, Keaau 41
Friday
Pahoa at Hilo, 6 p.m.
Kamehameha at Waiakea
Konawaena at Kealakehe
Ka’u at Honokaa
Monday
Hilo at Kohala
Jan. 4
Keaau at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
Hilo at Honokaa
Ka‘u at Konawaena
Waiakea at Kohala
SOCCER
Standings
Red Division
W-L-T Pts
Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18
Kealakehe 4-1-0 13
Hilo 3-2-0 9
Honokaa 1-3-1 4
Kamehameha 1-4-0 3
White division
Waiakea 5-1-0 15
Keaau 5-2-0 15
Makua Lani 4-1-1 13
Konawaena 4-3-0 12
Blue division
Kohala 1-4-0 3
Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0
Pahoa 0-4-0 0
Ka’u 0-5-0 0
Girls
Red division
W-L-T Pts
Hilo 5-1-0 15
Konawaena 2-2-1 7
Waiakea 2-2-1 7
White division
Kamehameha 5-0-1 16
Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10
Makua Lani 2-2-0 6
Blue division
Honokaa 3-3-0 9
Keaau 0-4-0 0
Kealakehe 0-6-0 0
Tuesday
Boys
Hilo 9, Keaau 9
Girls
Hilo 7, Keaau 0
Thursday
Boys
Kealakehe 6, Makua Lani 0
Girls
Makua Lani 2, Kealakehe 0
PADDLING
Jan. 7
All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay
SWIMMING and DIVING
Jan. 7
Diving, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha
Swimming, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha
WRESTLING
Jan. 7
At Kealakehe
