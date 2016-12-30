Friday | December 30, 2016
BIIF glance, Dec. 30

Published December 30, 2016 - 12:50am
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

BASKETBALL

Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV

Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe

Boys

Standings

Division I

Waiakea 2-0

Konawaena 1-0

Hilo 1-0

Kealakehe 0-0

Keaau 1-1

Kamehameha 0-1

Division I

Honokaa 2-0

Hawaii Prep 0-0

Kohala 0-0

Pahoa 1-1

St. Joseph 0-1

Ka’u 0-1

Laupahoehoe 0-3

Dec. 28

Waiakea 63, Keaau 47

Hilo 65, Laupahoehoe 9

Konawaena 54, St. Joseph 18

Thursday

Laupahoehoe at Konawaena, not reported

Tuesday

Kamehameha at Keaau

Kohala at St. Joseph

Hilo at Kealakehe

Honokaa at Ka‘u

Thursday

Kamehameha at HPA

JV: Parker at Makua Lani

Jan. 6

Pahoa at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Konawaena at Hilo

Kealakehe at Keaau

Honokaa at Kohala

Ka‘u at Laupahoehoe

Girls

Standings

Division I

W-L

Waiakea 3-0

Hilo 2-0

Konawaena 1-0

Honokaa 1-1

Keaau 1-2

Kealakehe 0-4

Division II

Kamehameha 3-1

Pahoa 2-2

Ka‘u 1-1

Kohala 1-2

Hawaii Prep 0-2

Dec. 27

Kamehameha 54, Pahoa 26

Waiakea 39, Honokaa 30

Hilo 71, Kealakehe 24

Kohala 46, Keaau 41

Friday

Pahoa at Hilo, 6 p.m.

Kamehameha at Waiakea

Konawaena at Kealakehe

Ka’u at Honokaa

Monday

Hilo at Kohala

Jan. 4

Keaau at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

Hilo at Honokaa

Ka‘u at Konawaena

Waiakea at Kohala

SOCCER

Standings

Red Division

W-L-T Pts

Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18

Kealakehe 4-1-0 13

Hilo 3-2-0 9

Honokaa 1-3-1 4

Kamehameha 1-4-0 3

White division

Waiakea 5-1-0 15

Keaau 5-2-0 15

Makua Lani 4-1-1 13

Konawaena 4-3-0 12

Blue division

Kohala 1-4-0 3

Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0

Pahoa 0-4-0 0

Ka’u 0-5-0 0

Girls

Red division

W-L-T Pts

Hilo 5-1-0 15

Konawaena 2-2-1 7

Waiakea 2-2-1 7

White division

Kamehameha 5-0-1 16

Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10

Makua Lani 2-2-0 6

Blue division

Honokaa 3-3-0 9

Keaau 0-4-0 0

Kealakehe 0-6-0 0

Tuesday

Boys

Hilo 9, Keaau 9

Girls

Hilo 7, Keaau 0

Thursday

Boys

Kealakehe 6, Makua Lani 0

Girls

Makua Lani 2, Kealakehe 0

PADDLING

Jan. 7

All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay

SWIMMING and DIVING

Jan. 7

Diving, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha

Swimming, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha

WRESTLING

Jan. 7

At Kealakehe

 

