BIIF glance, Dec. 24
BASKETBALL
Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV
Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe
Boys
Standings
Division I
Keaau 1-0
Waiakea 1-0
Hilo 0-0
Konawaena 0-0
Kealakehe 0-0
Kamehameha 0-1
Division I
Honokaa 1-0
Hawaii Prep 0-0
Kohala 0-0
St. Joseph 0-0
Pahoa 1-1
Ka’u 0-1
Laupahoehoe 0-1
Tuesday
Pahoa 63, Laupahoehoe 18
Honokaa 63, Kamehameha 57
Friday
Keaau 43, Pahoa 41, OT
Waiakea 68, Ka‘u 30
Laupahoehoe at Honokaa, not reported
Wednesday
Keaau at Waiakea
Laupahoehoe at Hilo
St. Joseph at Konawaena
Thursday
Laupahoehoe at Konawaena
Girls
Standings
Division I
W-L
Waiakea 2-0
Honokaa 1-0
Konawaena 1-0
Hilo 1-0
Keaau 1-1
Kealakehe 0-3
Division II
Pahoa 2-1
Kamehameha 2-1
Ka‘u 1-1
Kohala 0-2
Hawaii Prep 0-2
Monday
Kamehameha 46, Kohala 36
Keaau at Honokaa, ppd, unplayable court conditions
Thursday
Waiakea 52, Pahoa 19
Ka‘u 49, Kealakehe 44
Kamehameha 62, Keaau 25
Tuedsay
Honokaa at Waiakea
Kamehameha at Pahoa
Kealakehe at Hilo
Kohala at Keaau
Friday
Kamehameha at Waiakea
Pahoa at Hilo
Konawaena at Kealakehe
Ka’u at Honokaa
SOCCER
Standings
Red Division
W-L-T Pts
Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18
Kealakehe 3-1-0 10
Hilo 2-2-0 6
Honokaa 1-3-1 4
Kamehameha 1-4-0 3
White division
Keaau 5-1-0 15
Waiakea 5-1-0 15
Makua Lani 4-0-1 13
Konawaena 4-3-0 12
Blue division
Kohala 1-4-0 3
Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0
Pahoa 0-4-0 0
Ka’u 0-5-0 0
Girls
Red division
W-L-T Pts
Hilo 4-1-0 13
Konawaena 2-2-1 7
Waiakea 2-2-1 7
White division
Kamehameha 5-0-1 16
Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10
Makua Lani 1-2-0 3
Blue division
Honokaa 3-3-0 9
Keaau 0-3-0 0
Kealakehe 0-5-0 0
Tuesday
Boys
Hawaii Prep 5, Waiakea 0
Makua Lani at Kealakehe, rescheduled for Dec. 29
Kohala at Pahoa, rescheduled for Jan. 14
Girls
Hawaii Prep 4, Waiakea 2
Makua Lani at Kealakehe, rescheduled for Dec. 29
Wednesday
Boys
Hilo 4, Konawaena 1
Honokaa 2, Keaau 0
Girls
Hilo 2, Konawaena 1
Honokaa 4, Keaau 0
Thursday
Boys
Waiakea 9, Ka‘u 0
Kealakehe 4, Kamehameha 1
Girls
Kamehameha 4, Kealakehe 0
PADDLING
Jan. 7
All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay
SWIMMING and DIVING
Jan. 7
Diving, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha
Swimming, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha
WRESTLING
Jan. 7
At Kealakehe
