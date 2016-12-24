Monday | March 27, 2017
BIIF glance, Dec. 24

Published December 24, 2016 - 12:47am
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

BASKETBALL

Games times: Unless noted, varsity games follow 6 p.m. JV contests. Pahoa has no JV

Parker boys JV plays before Laupahoehoe

Boys

Standings

Division I

Keaau 1-0

Waiakea 1-0

Hilo 0-0

Konawaena 0-0

Kealakehe 0-0

Kamehameha 0-1

Division I

Honokaa 1-0

Hawaii Prep 0-0

Kohala 0-0

St. Joseph 0-0

Pahoa 1-1

Ka’u 0-1

Laupahoehoe 0-1

Tuesday

Pahoa 63, Laupahoehoe 18

Honokaa 63, Kamehameha 57

Friday

Keaau 43, Pahoa 41, OT

Waiakea 68, Ka‘u 30

Laupahoehoe at Honokaa, not reported

Wednesday

Keaau at Waiakea

Laupahoehoe at Hilo

St. Joseph at Konawaena

Thursday

Laupahoehoe at Konawaena

Girls

Standings

Division I

W-L

Waiakea 2-0

Honokaa 1-0

Konawaena 1-0

Hilo 1-0

Keaau 1-1

Kealakehe 0-3

Division II

Pahoa 2-1

Kamehameha 2-1

Ka‘u 1-1

Kohala 0-2

Hawaii Prep 0-2

Monday

Kamehameha 46, Kohala 36

Keaau at Honokaa, ppd, unplayable court conditions

Thursday

Waiakea 52, Pahoa 19

Ka‘u 49, Kealakehe 44

Kamehameha 62, Keaau 25

Tuedsay

Honokaa at Waiakea

Kamehameha at Pahoa

Kealakehe at Hilo

Kohala at Keaau

Friday

Kamehameha at Waiakea

Pahoa at Hilo

Konawaena at Kealakehe

Ka’u at Honokaa

SOCCER

Standings

Red Division

W-L-T Pts

Hawaii Prep 6-0-0 18

Kealakehe 3-1-0 10

Hilo 2-2-0 6

Honokaa 1-3-1 4

Kamehameha 1-4-0 3

White division

Keaau 5-1-0 15

Waiakea 5-1-0 15

Makua Lani 4-0-1 13

Konawaena 4-3-0 12

Blue division

Kohala 1-4-0 3

Christian Liberty 0-4-0 0

Pahoa 0-4-0 0

Ka’u 0-5-0 0

Girls

Red division

W-L-T Pts

Hilo 4-1-0 13

Konawaena 2-2-1 7

Waiakea 2-2-1 7

White division

Kamehameha 5-0-1 16

Hawaii Prep 3-2-1 10

Makua Lani 1-2-0 3

Blue division

Honokaa 3-3-0 9

Keaau 0-3-0 0

Kealakehe 0-5-0 0

Tuesday

Boys

Hawaii Prep 5, Waiakea 0

Makua Lani at Kealakehe, rescheduled for Dec. 29

Kohala at Pahoa, rescheduled for Jan. 14

Girls

Hawaii Prep 4, Waiakea 2

Makua Lani at Kealakehe, rescheduled for Dec. 29

Wednesday

Boys

Hilo 4, Konawaena 1

Honokaa 2, Keaau 0

Girls

Hilo 2, Konawaena 1

Honokaa 4, Keaau 0

Thursday

Boys

Waiakea 9, Ka‘u 0

Kealakehe 4, Kamehameha 1

Girls

Kamehameha 4, Kealakehe 0

PADDLING

Jan. 7

All schools, 10 a.m. at Hilo Bay

SWIMMING and DIVING

Jan. 7

Diving, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha

Swimming, 11 a.m. at Kamehameha

WRESTLING

Jan. 7

At Kealakehe

 

