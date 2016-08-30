BIIF glance, Aug. 30
FOOTBALL
Division I
BIIF overall
Hilo 1-0 1-1
Keaau 1-0 1-0
Kealakehe 0-1 0-2
Waiakea 0-1 0-4
Division II
Kamehameha 1-0 3-0
Honokaa 1-0 2-0
Konawaena 0-1 1-1
Hawaii Prep 0-1 0-2
Week 1
Friday
Kamehameha 37, Waiakea 0
Honokaa 12, Kealakehe 7
Saturday
Hilo 23, Konawaena 21
Keaau 18, Hawaii Prep 8
Eight-man: Ka’u 26, Pahoa 18
Week 2
Thursday
Eight-man: Kohala vs. Ka’u, 7 p.m. at Keaau High
Friday
Kamehameha at Hilo, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Konawaena at Keaau, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows
Saturday
Honokaa at Waiakea, 11 a.m. JV, varsity follows
Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Monday’s results
St. Joseph def. Parker 25-19, 25-8, 25-11
Hilo def. Konawaena 25-13, 27-25, 25-11
Tuesday’s games
Waiakea at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Kamehameha at Kohala, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Kealakehe at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Wednesday’s games
Hilo at Laupahoehoe, 6 p.m.
Ehunui at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at HAAS, 6 p.m.
Parker at Makua Lani, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Pahoa at Konawaena, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Thursday’s games
Konawaena at Kealakehe, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Keaau at Honokaa, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Friday’s games
Hawaii Prep at Ehunui, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph at Pahoa, 6 p.m.
Waiakea at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
HAAS at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow
Saturday’s games
Laupahoehoe at Parker, 10 a.m.
Keaau at Hilo, 10 a.m. JV, varsity to follow
Kohala at Christian Liberty, 10 a.m. JV, varsity to follow
Aug. 27 results
Waiakea def. Hilo 27-25, 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14
JV: Waiakea wins 32-30, 25-17
Kamehameha def. Konawaena 25-13, 25-18, 28-30, 27-25
Stats: Kamehameha, Kailee Yoshimura, 11 kills; Naniloa Spaar, 8 kills; Cienna Daog, 3 service aces, 4 kills, and 5 blocks, Kiani Troy, 5 digs
JV: Kamehameha wins 25-13, 25-14
Keaau def. Kealakehe 25-20, 25-16, 27-25
JV: Keaau wins 25-18, 22-25, 15-12
Hawaii Prep def. St. Joseph 25-9, 25-10, 25-6
Makua Lani def. Ka’u 20-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
Aug. 26 results
Kohala def. HAAS 25-15, 28-26, 25-8
JV: Kohala wins 25-5, 25-19
Christian Liberty def. Laupahoehoe 25-7, 25-14, 25-15
Pahoa def. Parker 3-0
CROSS-COUNTRY
Saturday
At Kealakehe, 10 a.m.
AIR RIFLERY
Friday
At Waiakea, 5 p.m.
Saturday
At Konawaena, 10 a.m.
BOWLING
Saturday
At KBXtreme
9:30 a.m.
Ka’u vs. Keaau
Kealakehe vs. Kamehameha
Konawaena vs. Hilo
1 p.m.
Ka’u vs. Kamehameha
Kealakehe vs. Hilo
Konawaena vs. Keaau
