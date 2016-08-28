Monday | August 29, 2016
About Us | Contact | Subscribe

BIIF glance, Aug. 29

Published August 28, 2016 - 10:43pm

FOOTBALL

Division I

BIIF overall

Hilo 1-0 1-1

Keaau 1-0 1-0

Kealakehe 0-1 0-2

Waiakea 0-1 0-4

Division II

Kamehameha 1-0 3-0

Honokaa 1-0 2-0

Konawaena 0-1 1-1

Hawaii Prep 0-1 0-2

Week 1

Friday

Kamehameha 37, Waiakea 0

Honokaa 12, Kealakehe 7

Saturday

Hilo 23, Konawaena 21

Keaau 18, Hawaii Prep 8

Eight-man: Ka’u 26, Pahoa 18

Week 2

Thursday

Eight-man: Kohala vs. Ka’u, 7 p.m. at Keaau High

Friday

Kamehameha at Hilo, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Konawaena at Keaau, 5 p.m. JV, varsity follows

Saturday

Honokaa at Waiakea, 11 a.m. JV, varsity follows

Kealakehe at Hawaii Prep, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Saturday’s results

Waiakea def. Hilo 27-25, 18-25, 20-25, 25-23, 16-14

JV: Waiakea wins 32-30, 25-17

Kamehameha def. Konawaena 25-13, 25-18, 28-30, 27-25

Stats: Kamehameha, Kailee Yoshimura, 11 kills; Naniloa Spaar, 8 kills; Cienna Daog, 3 service aces, 4 kills, and 5 blocks, Kiani Troy, 5 digs

JV: Kamehameha wins 25-13, 25-14

Keaau def. Kealakehe 25-20, 25-16, 27-25

JV: Keaau wins 25-18, 22-25, 15-12

Hawaii Prep def. St. Joseph 25-9, 25-10, 25-6

Makua Lani def. Ka’u 20-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

Friday’s results

Kohala def. HAAS 25-15, 28-26, 25-8

JV: Kohala wins 25-5, 25-19

Christian Liberty def. Laupahoehoe 25-7, 25-4, 25-15

Pahoa def. Parker 3-0

Monday’s games

Parker at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Konawaena at Hilo, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Tuesday’s games

Waiakea at Hawaii Prep, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Kamehameha at Kohala, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Kealakehe at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Wednesday’s games

Hilo at Laupahoehoe, 6 p.m.

Ehunui at Christian Liberty, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at HAAS, 6 p.m.

Parker at Makua Lani, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Pahoa at Konawaena, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Thursday’s games

Konawaena at Kealakehe, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Keaau at Honokaa, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Friday’s games

Hawaii Prep at Ehunui, 6 p.m.

St. Joseph at Pahoa, 6 p.m.

Waiakea at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

HAAS at Ka’u, 6 p.m. JV, varsity to follow

Saturday’s games

Laupahoehoe at Parker, 10 a.m.

Keaau at Hilo, 10 a.m. JV, varsity to follow

Kohala at Christian Liberty, 10 a.m. JV, varsity to follow

CROSS-COUNTRY

Saturday

At Kealakehe, 10 a.m.

AIR RIFLERY

Friday

At Waiakea, 5 p.m.

Saturday

At Konawaena, 10 a.m.

BOWLING

Saturday

At KBXtreme

9:30 a.m.

Ka’u vs. Keaau

Kealakehe vs. Kamehameha

Konawaena vs. Hilo

1 p.m.

Ka’u vs. Kamehameha

Kealakehe vs. Hilo

Konawaena vs. Keaau

 

Rules for posting comments

Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.

Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so.  Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.

IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process. 

Do not post:

  • Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
  • Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
  • Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
  • Personal attacks, insults or threats.
  • The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
  • Comments unrelated to the story.

If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.

 