BIIF football: ‘Riders looking for bounce back against Hilo

KAILUA-KONA —Preparedness, execution and completion.

Those three words have been a staple of Sam Kekuaokalani’s time at the helm for Kealakehe (0-1 BIIF, 0-2 overall), and with Division I rival Hilo (1-0, 1-1) coming to town on Saturday, the Waveriders will need renewed focus on all three to bounce back from some early season adversity.

Kealakehe fell to Honokaa 12-7 in its opener on Aug. 26. It was the first win for the Dragons over the Waveriders since 2009, back when Honokaa won the Division I title.

“We had to move on and put that loss behind us,” Kekuaokalani said. “We got back to work on Monday, focusing on the next one.”

That next game was a date with Hawaii Preparatory Academy in Waimea. But after the hurricane warning postponed the contest, the Waveriders found themselves, instead, preparing for the three-time defending DI champion Vikings.

“It was a strange few weeks,” Kekuaokalani said. “Overall, I think it helped us though. It gave some of our injured guys some time to heal up and a little extra time to prepare.”

Hilo had a strong showing in its opener, defeating DII powerhouse Konawaena 23-21 on a late field goal.

“Hilo looked as expected in that game. We know we will have our hands full,” Kekuaokalani said. “They are physical, tough and play fast.”

Execution has been the primary focus for Kealakehe during the extended layoff. Against Honokaa, Kealakehe was unable to gain any momentum on offense, totaling less than 200 yards. More than a few snaps ended up on the turf, and frequent second half turnovers and drops plagued the Waveriders.

Finding the end zone and completing drives has been tough for Kealakehe. In two games this season, the Waveriders have just two touchdowns. Both were scrambles by quarterback Bryton Lewi, including a 54-yard scamper against the Dragons.

“It all starts with the execution,” Kekuaokalani said. “If we can’t execute the little things, like snapping the ball, it will be hard for us to do anything.”

Lewi, who also sees a lot of time at safety, has been the primary quarterback for Kealakehe. However, Kekuaokalani said junior Travis Grace has been getting some reps this week, possibly opening the door for Lewi to contribute from other spots on the field.

“We have been shifting him around a little bit, thinking about using him in various ways,” Kekuaokalani said. “We have to be smart on offense and find ways to move the ball.”

Hilo has a 5-1 record against the ‘Riders since 2013, with three of those games being decided by a touchdown or less. Kealakehe’s lone victory came in the regular season last year — a double overtime win after a botched extra point. However, the Viks rebounded to trounce Kealakehe convincingly in the title game, 41-20.

While the teams are coming in on two very different trajectories, the rivalry aspect of the game almost always generates a few unexpected twists and turns.

“Our mindset needs to be the same every play. Whether it’s a 3rd and long, or 1st and 10, we have to execute the same way,” Kekuaokalani said. “Not looking ahead and completing the tasks at hand will be key. We have to be in the moment.”