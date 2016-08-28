BIIF football preview: Kealakehe on a ride for redemption

As far as championship droughts go, three years isn’t a very long time. At Kealakehe, it has felt like an eternity.

For the past three seasons, the Waveriders have watched Hilo take home the BIIF Division I championship, with last year’s 40-21 loss coming at Waverider Stadium.

While it was another campaign without a title, it didn’t come without some highlights. During the regular season, Kealakehe’s only loss came to D-II juggernaut and cross-town rival Konawaena. The year also included a 30-29 win over the Vikings in double OT — Kealakehe’s first victory against Hilo since 2012.

The win was nice, but it was just a battle in the season long war. It’s the loss in the title game that has been the lasting motivational memory of the offseason for the returning ‘Riders.

“These boys have the desire to win,” Kealakehe head coach Sam Kekuaokalani said. “They are striving to get better each day and not looking to far in the future.”

For the seniors, this season is their last chance to capture an illusive BIIF title, though that goal got off to a rocky start Friday in a season-opening loss to Honokaa at home.

“Knowing how close we were last year makes us even more hungry, especially the seniors,” lineman BJ Mareko said “We all know in order to get there it just takes that daily work — the grind.”

With more than two-dozen departed seniors from last year’s squad, Kealakehe has some holes to fill to keep the boat afloat, and that starts on offense.

It has been a challenge for Kealakehe to consistently move the ball the last few seasons, even with a solid stable of skill position players. Finding a steady quarterback to take the helm of the ‘Riders spread attack would be a big step in the right direction.

Kekuaokalani said he has liked what he has seen early from Bryton Lewi as the Waveriders’ signal caller. Lewi has mostly been on the defensive side of the ball, but is among the team’s best athletes. Junior Travis Grace could also see time at quarterback.

In the Waveriders’ lone preseason start against Damien, Lewi completed 5 of 6 for 65 yards and scored on a 3-yard run — Kealakehe’s lone touchdown in the 41-7 loss. He didn’t have the best showing against Honokaa in rainy weather in the team’s BIIF opener, but showed his tremendous open field speed on a 54-yard touchdown run.

Anthony “Head” Trevino, who saw time at QB last season, is not with the team this season.

What the Waveriders are surer of is who will be catching the ball, with receivers Dallas Malosi Laasaga and Luke Swett functioning as important cogs in the passing game.

Swett, listed at 6-foot-2, 205-lbs, will be a nice red zone target and gets high marks from his coach for his athletic ability.

“He’s got good feet and solid speed,” Kekuaokalani said.

Running the ball, Mason Kaawa-Loa and Swope Conn are expected to see the bulk of the carries.

Returning sophomore starter Kaua Awana anchors the offensive line. Joining him in the trenches will be Mareko and senior Tony Finau.

The heartbeat of the Waveriders has been the defense the past few seasons, pounding opposing passers, disrupting running games and occasionally finding a way to score points off turnovers.

With returning BIIF Defensive Player of the Year Randy Hatori leading the way, that trend is likely to continue.

“Man, that kid is focused,” Kekuokalani said. “He worked extremely hard in the offseason to be the pillar of the defense.”

Hatori’s gaudy stat line from his junior campaign included 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and a defensive score.

“To be a leader on this team means a lot to me,” Hatori said. “It takes more than one or two guys. Our job as seniors is also to teach the younger kids who are coming up. Everyone can do their job better when they know the person next to them is doing theirs.”

On the D-line, two-way standout Mareko and nose tackle Hiram Anakalea will plug up the middle.

Junior defensive back Keanu Alu is a third-year varsity player, and Lewi — who also occasionally moves to linebacker — will be in coverage as well.

“If we stay together as one unit, on the same page, we will be solid defensively,” Kekuaokalani said. “There are great teams on this island, and there is no reason for us to take any game for granted. We knew from the start it was going to take battling through some adversity. Our job as coaches is to have these boys prepped and believing.”