BIIF football: Pahoa stops Ka’u for first eight-man victory
It’s a halftime speech that Chris Midel has given so many times the past three seasons that he probably knows it by heart.
“Keep your head in the game and keep on fighting,” Midel told Pahoa. “The game is not over yet.”
This time it wasn’t.
Quarterback Justin Castro and a resilient defense spurred the Daggers to their first BIIF eight-man football victory since returning to the gridiron in 2014 as Pahoa surged past Ka’u 18-14 in Pahala.
Castro scored the only two touchdowns of the second half, including the go-ahead scored on a 31-yard run with just more than two minutes remaining in the game.
“Finally,” Midel said.
The Daggers (1-2) didn’t field a football team from 2002-13, so the victory was Pahoa’s first since a win against Keaau, then a first-year program, in 2001.
Pahoa got back in the win column by relying more on the pass then they had in their first two games and by avoiding giving up big plays on defense.
According to statistics provided by the Trojans (1-2), Castro accounted for 299 of Pahoa’s 354 yards, including 12 completions for 125 yards, shrugging off two interceptions.
“Justin was a beast,” Midel said.
So were the Harris brothers.
Returning from a concussion, junior Keala Harris ran for a touchdown and was credited with nine tackles defensively, and Kaniala Harris collected an interception as the senior’s coach credited him with being a two-way force.
“The boys were stoked,” Midel said. “I told them they worked hard, and this is what happens.”
Quarterback Buddy Flores and Zachary Kai each ran for a touchdown for the Trojans, who were limited in the passing game. Ka’u threw as many interceptions (two) as completions. Flores ran for 102 yards and Kai added 75.
Since restoring the program, Pahoa earned a victory against Kamehameha’s junior varsity squad, but Midel said before the season his team needed a “real” one.
It got real in Pahala.
“Yeah, yeah,” were Midel’s first words upon answering the phone Saturday night.
The Daggers’ next goal in their first two-win season since 1997.
Pahoa 6 0 6 6 –18
Ka’u 8 6 0 0 –14
First quarter
Pahoa – Kaniala Harris 24 run (missed conversion), 11:36
Ka’u – Zachary Kai 10 run (Kai run), 8:02
Second quarter
Ka’u – Jacob Flores 3 run (run failed), 1:23
Third quarter
Pahoa – Justin Castro 15 run (run failed), 4:57
Fourth quarter
Pahoa – Castro 31 run (run failed), 2:16
