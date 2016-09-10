BIIF football: Kamehameha uses 10 turnovers to beat Honokaa 43-21

KEAAU — Under a different set of circumstances, Honokaa would have appeared to have the momentum after Trent Tavares’ blocked field in the fourth quarter preserved a one-score game against Kamehameha.

But that only meant the Dragons’ offense had to go up against Kamehameha’s defense — at their own 7, no less – and that was a major mismatch Friday night.

The Warriors’ defense was well-rested without a hint of rust, collecting an eye-popping 10 turnovers, scoring two touchdowns and setting up three and adding a safety as Kamehameha thwarted the Dragons 43-21 at Paiea Stadium to stand as the only remaining undefeated team in BIIF Division II football.

For large chunks of the night Kamehameha’s best offense was its defense, and Honokaa’s best offense were Warriors’ penalties.

Kailikea Kekuawela had two interceptions for Kamehameha (4-0 BIIF, 2-0), including a pick-six in the first quarter, and linebacker Ethanjames Ramos picked up two fumbles, scoring on one. The Warriors held the Dragons (1-1, 2-1) to only 69 yards offense for the game.

Honokaa quarterback Ocean Guerpo-Beamer accounted for three touchdowns, but he was also intercepted three times and finished 8 of 28 passing.

Abishai Campbell ran for two touchdowns for Kamehameha, and Elijah Campbell rushed for 72 yards and a score.

Other than a three-play spurt by Elijah Campbell in the first half, Honokaa’s defense played well before tiring in the fourth quarter. It was put in a treacherous and unnecessary position by its offense when, instead of running out the clock, it fumbled and Ramos scooped and almost scored, taking the ball to the 1.

Honokaa’s defense held, however, stopping two plays before the half.

Trailing 14-7, the Dragons also quickly got the ball back to its offense at the start for the third quarter, but Honokaa promptly fumbled, and three plays later Kaimi Like and Makana Manoa connected for a 25-yard touchdown.

Kamehameha was dogged by 13 penalties. A late hit extended a Honokaa drive midway through the third quarter, and the Dragons took advantage. Guerpo-Beamer hit Paki Akau for Honokaa’s biggest play of the night, a 41-yard gain that put the ball at the 1, leading to Guerpo-Beamer’s second scoring run.

Tavares’ block seemingly gave Honokaa new life, but Kamehameha pounced on a fumble, and Abishai Cambell’s 5-yard run gave Kamehameha a 27-14 lead.

That was the first of three Warriors’ touchdowns in a span 92 seconds. Abishai Campbell’s touchdown run from midfield was Kamehameha’s first score not aided by its defense, but, sure enough, seconds later Ramos scored on a fumble return.

The first half was quiet by comparison.

Kamehameha’s first six possessions produced little, but Michael Jumalon III’s interception set up the Warriors at the Honokaa 49, and Elijah Campbell scored three runs later.

Kaleo Navas-Clark’s 56-yard kickoff return to the 27 and two penalties – one a questionable late hit call – set up a touchdown run for Guerpo-Beamer, who called his own number on third down from the 5.

Honokaa 0 7 7 7 —21

Kamehameha 0 14 7 22 - 43

Second quarter

KSH – Kailikea Kekuawela 55 interception return (Justin Kenoi kick), 7:53

Honokaa – Ocean Guerpo-Beamer 5 run (Isaac Aguilar), 6:32

KSH – Elijah Campbell 25 run (Kenoi kick), 4:38

Third quarter

KSH –Makana Manoa 25 reception from Kaimi Like (Kenoi kick), 7:18

Honokaa – Guerpo-Beamer 1 run (Aguilar kick), 3:53

Fourth quarter

KSH – Abishai Campbell 5 run (kick blocked), 10:47

KSH — Abishai Campbell 48 run (Kenoi kick), 9:26

KSH – Ethanjames Ramos 21 fumble return (Justin Kenoi kick), 9:15

Honokaa – Guerpo-Beamer 10 pass to Gene Ansagay (Aguilar kick), 8:22

KSH – Safety, Ryon Kunishige-Akau tackled in end zone, 1:09