BIIF football: Kamehameha shuts out Waiakea 37-0

KEAAU – The biggest difference at the quarterback position for Kamehameha from last year is that 2016 signal-caller Kaimi Like brings a football background.

Last year’s quarterback, DallasJ Duarte, shines brightest in baseball.

Still, Kamehameha’ offense remains the same, and it continue to boast multiple playmakers. Pitch-and-catch – particularly between Like and wide receiver Makana Manoa – was in vogue Friday night as Kamehameha used a stout defense and overcame a spurt of sloppy play to stifle Waiakea 37-0 in the BIIF regular-season opener at Paiea Stadium.

Like, a sophomore, gained seasoning at quarterback with Pop Warner’s Puna Panthers, and his poise showed on Kamehameha’s second drive when he avoided the rush, veered to his right to bye time and spotted Manoa, who made a juggling, acrobatic catch on the right sideline.

Like and Manoa connected for four receptions on the drive, the last of which was a 3-yard touchdown that gave Kamehameha the lead.

A pair of fumbles and a slew of misfired passes notwithstanding, Like and Kamehameha (1-0 BIIF, 3-0) were in complete control.

Bryce Furuli, Abishai Campbell, Paniau Lindsey and Elijah Campbell each got a turn at feature back and rushed for a touchdown and linebacker Jashen Mathieu had a hand in the three sacks as Waiakea didn’t surpass 100 yards of offense until late in the fourth quarter.

It could be another long year for Waiakea (0-1, 0-4). It was called for eight first-quarter penalties and 14 in all. In what could be a theme for the season, fleet-footed senior quarterback Gehrig Octavio was often left running for his life trying to make a play – or he had to unload the ball under duress before a play could develop.

Octavio found some success throwing to Kawaiola Anderson, completing three passes, and Waiakea’s best offensive highlight was Austin Deperalta’s 40-yard run in the second quarter. However, that was an outlier – more than two-thirds of Deperalta’s 17 carries went for 2 yards or less.

Like led sustained drives, finishing 12 of 25 for 156 yards. His numbers would have been better if not for a string of nine consecutive incompletions in the second quarter as Kamehameha led 14-0 at the half.

He bounced back in the second half, quickly finding his favorite target, Manoa, who finished with seven catches.

Completions to Manoa and Ayston Motta set up Abishai’s Campbell’s 13-yard scoring run, and Like found Israel Bowden for a 27-yard completion, setting up Lindsey’s 1-yard score.

Waiakea 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kamehameha 14 0 14 9 —37

First quarter

KSH – Makana Manoa 3 pass from Kaimi Like (Justin Kenoi kick), 7:17

KSH – Bryce Furuli 4 run (Kenoi kick), 4:02

Third quarter

KSH – Abishai Campbell 18 run (Kenoi kick), 7:35

KSH – Paniau Lindsey 1 run (Kenoi kick), 2:16

Fourth quarter

KSH – Gehrig Octavio tackled in end zone, 9:26)

KSH – Elijah Campbell 18 run (Kenoi kick), 9:18