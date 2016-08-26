BIIF football: Expectations are high for Konawaena, and for good reason

Before Konawaena stepped on the field this season, the team had already come face-to-face with the most daunting opponents they will see this year — hype and expectation.

Heading into the season, the Wildcats are garnering attention as the top Division II team in the state — the residual effect of an unprecedented HHSAA tournament run, which ended with a narrow 48-46 loss to eventual champion Radford in the state semifinals.

“It’s fun, but the only thing it can show us is that people believe in the potential of this team,” Uemoto said of the various preseason polls and rankings around the state. “We realize it can hurt us too. Every time we step on the field — whether it be for a scrimmage, preseason or playoff game — we are going to get every team’s best. We have to raise our level every night to compete with that.”

Expectations are not the only thing growing in Kealakekua. The sheer size of the Wildcat program has grown by leaps and bounds as well. Uemoto can recall his first few years as an assistant, when the Wildcats had a hard time getting 30 players in pads — and that was with no JV squad. This year, the Konawaena program will have upwards of 100 players between the varsity and JV.

“We actually had to turn some people away,” Uemoto said.

Despite the changes at Konawaena, there is also a feeling of familiarity, especially when it comes to the Wildcats’ up-tempo offense.

Last year, Konawaena outscored BIIF opponents a whopping 355 to 110, routinely exceeding 40 points per game. There’s no sign of that torrid pace slowing this season.

“On offense, it will be the same exact thing,” Uemoto said. “We will adapt to whatever the defense gives us, keeping our tempo — staying fast without killing our guys.”

The lynchpin of the offense is junior quarterback Austin Ewing. Last year, Ewing lit up the BIIF, garnering Offensive Player of the Year honors as a sophomore. Now a year older, and wiser, Uemoto believes his QB has reached a new level.

“Every attribute has improved,” Uemoto said. “He’s getting smarter and realizing how to stay healthier during the season — like not taking hits and get rid of the ball faster. His arm strength is improved and he has all that experience from last year.”

Ewing attended a handful of top-level camps in the offseason, improving his skill set. But where he is looking to grow the most the season is as a leader.

“Last year, we had seniors like Cameron Howes and Tristan Fleming-Nazara to look up to,” Ewing said. “I know that I have to be a bigger leader this year.”

Ewing cracks a smile when his offensive line is mentioned. Returning All-BIIF selection Justin-Ray “Musu” Banagan-Brock will move over to guard from center, with Harvey “Kolu” Alani taking over the snapping duties. Also helping out will be Viliami Kaea, Keanu Caldwell and sophomore Tevin Canda.

“I’m excited about all the big boys up front,” Ewing said.

Listed at 6-foot-3, Kamakana Ching is a mismatch out wide against most defensive backs in the BIIF. Ewing made a habit last year of hitting his tall target with throws only he could get to.

A stable of slot receivers will cycle in for the Wildcats, including Austin Aukai, Dustin Cho, Kaiya Leleiwi and Jeremiah Casuga-Llanes — who has proved to be the surprise of the offseason.

“He played on defense last year but pleaded with us to get some reps on offense this year. We put him at slot and he has been unbelievable,” Uemoto said. “We all looked at each other and said, ‘Well, guess we missed the boat on this guy last year.’”

Micah Laban will get the majority of reps at running back, and is equally dangerous as a runner and pass catcher.

“I look good all the time,” said Uemoto — who is also the teams offensive coordinator — with a laugh. “It’s nothing to do with me. These kids make it happen.”

The speed theme translates to the defense for the Wildcats, where first-year defensive coordinator Ivan Higashi takes over playcalling duties from Kalae Lee.

“It’s still the same terminology and philosophy — lots of quick guys who can make plays,” Uemoto said.

Defensive end Kelsan “Paka” Cacoulidis and tackle Austin Santos-Johnson are the preeminent playmakers on the line. Cacoulidis will bring pressure off the edge, while Santos-Johnson has a quick first step and a habit of racking up tackles.

Joining senior Phillip Grace in the linebacking corps is junior Michael Banagan-Brock, who steps in at middle linebacker and is adapting well to being the quarterback of the defense.

“He’s what you want out of your middle linebacker. A guy who doesn’t get too high or too low and can communicate to the rest of the defense,” Uemoto said.

In the secondary, senior Jordan Kikugawa and junior Jeriah Cacal will hold down the corner spots, with Kalai Santiago roaming as a safety and Cho taking over Konawaena’s “Catman” role.

“There are a lot of quiet guys that lead by example on our defense,” Uemoto said.

Konawaena returns more than a handful of players with state tournament experience, many who remember being so close to the title game. It took a while for Uemoto to pop in the tape, and he still hasn’t sat through the full game.

“I think we knew that we were just one block or tackle away,” Uemoto said. “But more than any win, that game has been an incredible building tool for us.”

The desire to get back to that stage drives the Wildcats, but the first task will be winning the battle for the Big Island.

“That loss to Radford has been on our minds, and of course we want to get back there,” Ewing said. “But we know to do that, we just have to take it one game at a time.”